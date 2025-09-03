Gold Rates Firm In Kolkata As Global Trends Support Demand

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kolkata’s figures are in line with most major metropolitan centres, highlighting how closely domestic markets remain tied to global price shifts.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices registered a rise on Wednesday, with Kolkata seeing steady movement in both 22-karat and 24-karat categories. The yellow metal, which holds immense cultural and financial importance in India, traded at Rs 9,805 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,697 per gram for 24-karat gold in the city.

Kolkata’s figures are in line with most major metropolitan centres, highlighting how closely domestic markets remain tied to global price shifts. India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, relies heavily on imports to meet demand. Recycled supplies form only a limited share of the total availability.

International Cues Drive Sentiment

The international backdrop continues to play a decisive role in shaping gold’s performance. Since gold is traded globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly impact Indian consumers. In addition, import duties, GST, and state-level levies add another layer of variation in local pricing.

Market watchers note that global developments such as bond yield movements, monetary policy decisions by leading central banks, and overall investor confidence remain pivotal. At present, uncertainties in global trade and monetary tightening debates are influencing short-term fluctuations.

Gold’s Enduring Appeal in India

Beyond its status as an investment asset, gold enjoys deep-rooted cultural relevance in Kolkata and across India. Whether during weddings, religious occasions, or festive purchases, the demand for gold often reflects traditional preferences as much as economic choices.

The latest rate movement reinforces gold’s position as a safe-haven investment during inflationary phases and volatile economic conditions. Analysts point out that the yellow metal continues to be preferred by households and investors seeking long-term security.

Across other major cities, Delhi reported rates of Rs 9,820 per gram (22-karat) and Rs 10,712 per gram (24-karat). Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune all reflected prices identical to Kolkata’s levels. Slight differences were visible in Ahmedabad and Indore, where 22-karat was at Rs 9,810 per gram and 24-karat at Rs 10,702 per gram.

With the broader economic environment uncertain, gold’s outlook remains closely tied to international policy shifts and commodity market developments. For buyers in Kolkata, today’s rates highlight stability in a period when financial security is top of mind.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Gold Price In Kolkata Today Kolkata Gold Rates
