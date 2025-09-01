Chennai Gold Prices Rise Amid Global Economic Uncertainty: A Safe Haven?

Gold prices in Chennai moved higher on Monday, aligning with a broader trend across the country. The price of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs 9,705 per gram, while 24-karat gold was trading at Rs 10,588 per gram.

India’s dependence on imports to meet its substantial gold demand means that domestic markets are heavily influenced by global forces. Recycled gold contributes only a limited share. As the precious metal is traded worldwide in US dollars, any fluctuations in the rupee-dollar rate swiftly affect local prices. Additionally, import duties, GST, and state-level taxes add to regional price differentials, ensuring that buyers in cities such as Chennai may see small deviations compared with other regions.

A Cultural Symbol and an Economic Hedge

For families in Chennai, gold has long been cherished as more than just an asset. Its deep-rooted presence in cultural ceremonies and its role as a traditional gift during weddings and festivals reinforce its social importance. At the same time, it serves as a financial shield in periods of economic instability or inflationary pressures, cementing its status as a safe-haven asset.

International cues also continue to shape the domestic trajectory. Bond yields, policy stances of major central banks, and investor sentiment drive global bullion trends. Recent weakening of the US dollar has supported gold prices worldwide, while concerns over slower job growth in the US and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts have further added to the metal’s attractiveness.

Comparisons with Other Cities

While Chennai posted prices of Rs 9,705 per gram (22-karat) and Rs 10,588 per gram (24-karat), other metros reflected similar patterns. Delhi and Lucknow quoted higher rates at Rs 9,720 and Rs 10,603 for 22 and 24-karat respectively. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad aligned with Chennai’s numbers. Ahmedabad and Indore, however, traded marginally higher, at Rs 9,710 for 22-karat and over Rs 10,590 for 24-karat.

At present, the sentiment in the domestic bullion market remains positive, bolstered by uncertainties in the global economy and concerns over potential tariff measures. For buyers in Chennai, the steady rise in gold’s value reinforces its enduring appeal as both a cultural necessity and a dependable store of wealth.