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English NewsBusinessFinancial Services Stock Breaks Out On Strong Volume: Is A Fresh Rally Coming?

Financial Services Stock Breaks Out On Strong Volume: Is A Fresh Rally Coming?

The RSI has climbed to 66.44, above its signal line of 59.20, showing healthy bullish momentum without being overbought.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 11:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Edelweiss Financial Services confirmed a dual breakout with strong volume.
  • Stock formed cup and handle pattern, targeting Rs 153 rally.
  • Immediate support levels near Rs 132-133 crucial for bullish momentum.

Breakout Pattern

Edelweiss Financial Services has confirmed a dual breakout, closing at Rs 134.76, up 6.8 per cent in a single session.

The stock formed a cup and handle pattern between July and September, with the rounded "cup" base followed by a tight "handle" consolidation near Rs 130-133.

Simultaneously, price broke above the long-term rising trendline connecting swing highs since July, and today's strong volume confirms both breakouts are genuine.

Support Zone to Watch The cup's rim and the broken trendline, both near 132-133, now act as immediate support on any pullback.

Below that, the stock trades well above its 20-EMA and 50-EMA, both sloping upward.

These levels, along with the handle's lower boundary near Rs 128, offer solid cushions where buyers are likely to defend the price if it retraces.

Resistance & Caution

The RSI has climbed to 66.44, above its signal line of 59.20, showing healthy bullish momentum without being overbought.

Based on the cup and handle pattern's typical measured move, the stock has the potential to rally towards Rs 153, roughly 15 per cent higher, if momentum sustains.

This dual pattern breakout - cup & handle plus trendline - adds conviction to the move, though a brief pause near current levels is possible before the next leg higher.  

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.  

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of breakout did Edelweiss Financial Services experience?

Edelweiss Financial Services confirmed a dual breakout, including a cup and handle pattern and a break above a long-term rising trendline. This was supported by strong trading volume.

What is the potential price target for Edelweiss Financial Services based on the breakout?

Based on the cup and handle pattern's measured move, the stock has the potential to rally towards Rs 153. This represents approximately a 15 percent increase if momentum continues.

What are the immediate support levels for Edelweiss Financial Services?

The immediate support levels are around Rs 132-133, which correspond to the cup's rim and the broken trendline. Below this, the handle's lower boundary near Rs 128 also offers support.

Is the stock considered overbought given the recent rally?

No, the stock is not considered overbought. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.44, which indicates healthy bullish momentum without reaching overbought conditions.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 11:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stocks Financial Services Stock Edelweiss Strong Volume Fresh Upside Ahead
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