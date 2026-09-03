Financial Services Stock Breaks Out On Strong Volume: Is A Fresh Rally Coming?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Edelweiss Financial Services confirmed a dual breakout with strong volume.

Stock formed cup and handle pattern, targeting Rs 153 rally.

Immediate support levels near Rs 132-133 crucial for bullish momentum.

Breakout Pattern

Edelweiss Financial Services has confirmed a dual breakout, closing at Rs 134.76, up 6.8 per cent in a single session.

The stock formed a cup and handle pattern between July and September, with the rounded "cup" base followed by a tight "handle" consolidation near Rs 130-133.

Simultaneously, price broke above the long-term rising trendline connecting swing highs since July, and today's strong volume confirms both breakouts are genuine.

Support Zone to Watch The cup's rim and the broken trendline, both near 132-133, now act as immediate support on any pullback.

Below that, the stock trades well above its 20-EMA and 50-EMA, both sloping upward.

These levels, along with the handle's lower boundary near Rs 128, offer solid cushions where buyers are likely to defend the price if it retraces.

Resistance & Caution

The RSI has climbed to 66.44, above its signal line of 59.20, showing healthy bullish momentum without being overbought.

Based on the cup and handle pattern's typical measured move, the stock has the potential to rally towards Rs 153, roughly 15 per cent higher, if momentum sustains.

This dual pattern breakout - cup & handle plus trendline - adds conviction to the move, though a brief pause near current levels is possible before the next leg higher.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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