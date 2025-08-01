Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 1): Bitcoin Dips Below $116,000 As Top Coins See Bloodbath

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below $116,000 early Friday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw notable dips across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 57 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Toncoin (TON) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 1 percent. Pump.fun (PUMP), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 18 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.77 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 3.63 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $115,554.52, registering a 24-hour loss of 2.46 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.02 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,686.67, marking a 24-hour loss of 4.54 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.25 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 6.90 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2076. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 23.44.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 4.10 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $106.05. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,121.68.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.98, seeing a 24-hour dip of 4.98 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 300.25.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $169.86, marking a 24-hour loss of 5.91 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 15,601.69.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 1)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON)

Price: $3.47

24-hour loss: 0.85 percent

Tron (TRX)

Price: $0.3273

24-hour gain: 0.10 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.2275

24-hour gain: 9.77 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.6288

24-hour gain: 8.39 percent

Sonic (S)

Price: $0.3304

24-hour gain: 7.41 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 1)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.002634

24-hour loss: 17.39 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.66

24-hour loss: 15.39 percent

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)

Price: $1.24

24-hour loss: 9.86 percent

Pendle (PENDLE)

Price: $3.98

24-hour loss: 9.48 percent

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.00002608

24-hour loss: 9.13 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin rebounded after the FOMC meeting signalled no rate cuts, with markets shifting focus back to fundamentals and Trump’s economic outlook. Despite briefly dipping below $116,000, BTC remains range-bound between $115,000 and $121,000. If selling pressure continues, a drop to $111,000 to absorb long liquidity is possible. A stronger bullish case would be seen if both spot and perpetual CVD turn positive, driving momentum toward a daily close above the $120,000 mark.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC experienced a strong intraday decline. Momentum is building, driven by likely short-covering and opportunistic buying at oversold levels. But the price must reclaim and hold above $116,100–$116,200 for bullish continuation. Total liquidations came in at $630.68 million, with long positions contributing 90% and BTC ETFs recording an outflow.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market’s swift rebound following the Fed’s rate pause highlights growing investor confidence and the asset class’s increasing maturity. Bitcoin and altcoins regaining momentum reflects how macro stability continues to support risk-on sentiment. At Pi42, we see this as a strong signal that digital assets are entering a new phase of institutional acceptance and long-term growth.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin remains in a healthy buy-the-dip (BTD) zone. Despite recent pullbacks, structural strength is intact, with long-term demand from ETFs and institutional buyers continuing to absorb supply. Until key supports break, every dip offers a high-conviction accumulation opportunity. We're positioning for strength into Q4, with consolidation likely to lead to a fresh breakout above previous highs.”

