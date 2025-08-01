Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 1): Bitcoin Dips Below $116,000 As Top Coins See Bloodbath

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencyCryptocurrency Price Today (August 1): Bitcoin Dips Below $116,000 As Top Coins See Bloodbath

Cryptocurrency price on August 1 quick take: The global market cap dipped to $3.77 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 02:15 PM (IST)

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below $116,000 early Friday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw notable dips across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 57 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Toncoin (TON) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 1 percent. Pump.fun (PUMP), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 18 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.77 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 3.63 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $115,554.52, registering a 24-hour loss of 2.46 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.02 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,686.67, marking a 24-hour loss of 4.54 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.25 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 6.90 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2076. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 23.44.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 4.10 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $106.05. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,121.68.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.98, seeing a 24-hour dip of 4.98 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 300.25.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $169.86, marking a 24-hour loss of 5.91 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 15,601.69.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 1)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON)

Price: $3.47
24-hour loss: 0.85 percent

Tron (TRX)

Price: $0.3273
24-hour gain: 0.10 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.2275
24-hour gain: 9.77 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.6288
24-hour gain: 8.39 percent

Sonic (S)

Price: $0.3304
24-hour gain: 7.41 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 1)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.002634
24-hour loss: 17.39 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.66
24-hour loss: 15.39 percent

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)

Price: $1.24
24-hour loss: 9.86 percent

Pendle (PENDLE)

Price: $3.98
24-hour loss: 9.48 percent

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.00002608
24-hour loss: 9.13 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin rebounded after the FOMC meeting signalled no rate cuts, with markets shifting focus back to fundamentals and Trump’s economic outlook. Despite briefly dipping below $116,000, BTC remains range-bound between $115,000 and $121,000. If selling pressure continues, a drop to $111,000 to absorb long liquidity is possible. A stronger bullish case would be seen if both spot and perpetual CVD turn positive, driving momentum toward a daily close above the $120,000 mark.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC experienced a strong intraday decline. Momentum is building, driven by likely short-covering and opportunistic buying at oversold levels. But the price must reclaim and hold above $116,100–$116,200 for bullish continuation. Total liquidations came in at $630.68 million, with long positions contributing 90% and BTC ETFs recording an outflow.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market’s swift rebound following the Fed’s rate pause highlights growing investor confidence and the asset class’s increasing maturity. Bitcoin and altcoins regaining momentum reflects how macro stability continues to support risk-on sentiment. At Pi42, we see this as a strong signal that digital assets are entering a new phase of institutional acceptance and long-term growth.” 

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin remains in a healthy buy-the-dip (BTD) zone. Despite recent pullbacks, structural strength is intact, with long-term demand from ETFs and institutional buyers continuing to absorb supply. Until key supports break, every dip offers a high-conviction accumulation opportunity. We're positioning for strength into Q4, with consolidation likely to lead to a fresh breakout above previous highs.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 01 Aug 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
