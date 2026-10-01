BRICS+ Dialogue 2026 Highlights AI’s Role In Expanding Global Workforce Opportunities

GrowQR co-founder Bibin Babu used the BRICS+ Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi to outline his vision for using artificial intelligence to make skills and workforce capabilities more visible across emerging economies.

Speaking at the event on September 10 at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Babu connected the evolution of technology with a broader question about how human potential is measured and recognised. Rather than opening his keynote with AI, he referred to 1956, the year economists adopted Gross Domestic Product as a key measure of national economic output and scientists at Dartmouth College began discussions around machine intelligence.

“GDP does not measure whether a child in Patna or Sao Paulo or Johannesburg will get a fair shot at the future,” he told the audience at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. “It does not measure human potential.”

The entrepreneur argued that while technology has transformed the movement of information and money across borders, the global labour market still faces challenges in assessing and trusting people's capabilities, particularly when qualifications and opportunities are separated by geography.

From Coworking to Web3 and AI

Babu's entrepreneurial career has included ventures across several emerging technology and business categories.

He started his first venture while studying at Lovely Professional University and later worked in community management at Google. He subsequently co-founded Innowork, a coworking business that expanded into multiple Indian cities when shared workspaces were still developing as a business category.

In 2021, Babu entered the Web3 sector as a co-founder of Colexion, a licensed NFT marketplace. The company raised $13 million from global institutional investors. His work in the sector also led to involvement with the DavosWeb3 Roundtable and the co-authoring of a whitepaper on economic inclusion that was presented at the World Economic Forum.

Babu has described these ventures as part of a broader approach focused on addressing gaps in developing markets and building solutions around emerging needs.

GrowQR Focuses on Workforce Readiness

His current focus is GrowQR, which he co-founded with Pranav Prashar. The company describes its platform as an AI career copilot for individuals and a workforce copilot for businesses.

At the centre of the platform is the RQ Score, or Readiness Quotient, which assesses 25 human capability dimensions. These include areas such as cognitive intelligence, emotional quotient and leadership readiness. The company says the score is designed to change as an individual's skills and capabilities develop.

Babu presented the concept through the example of a young graduate from a tier-two Indian city who may have limited access to professional networks or industry mentors. Under GrowQR's proposed model, AI-based tools can assist with role-specific resumes, mock interviews, career coaching and identifying opportunities based on skills.

“She does not just have tools. She has a team,” he said. “An AI team that works for her twenty-four hours a day.”

According to the company, GrowQR crossed 200,000 users within 60 days of its launch. It also says it has government agreements related to AI workforce readiness infrastructure, including a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Bihar for an AI Global Capability Centre in Patna.

The company is also in discussions with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship regarding the potential role of the RQ Score in India's national workforce readiness framework.

A Workforce Discussion Across BRICS+

Babu's role as Executive Director of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry and head of its Digital Technology and Innovations Vertical has expanded his focus beyond the Indian market.

During the BRICS+ Dialogue 2026, he moderated a session examining the development of the BRICS+ innovation and startup economy. The session included participants from Russia, South Africa and India.

“BRICS+ can connect founders, investors, technology ecosystems and markets, enabling innovation from the Global South to scale globally,” he said.

Babu highlighted the demographic scale of the bloc and the potential size of its future workforce. He noted that India has more than 600 million people below the age of 25, while Brazil is expected to add millions of young workers to its workforce over the coming decade.

Together, BRICS+ represents about 45 per cent of the world's population and nearly 40 per cent of global GDP, according to the figures cited during the discussion.

“We are not a footnote in the AI story,” he told the room. “We are the plot.”

He also argued that workforce-readiness systems need to operate across national borders if they are to address the broader challenge of connecting talent with international opportunities.

“This is not an India story,” he said. “This is a BRICS+ story.”

Expanding Support for Early-Stage Startups

Babu's activities extend beyond his own businesses. He has spent around a decade as an angel investor, supporting startups during their early stages.

That investment activity has since been formalised through VentureNest, an early-stage fund focused on sectors including fintech, B2B SaaS, consumer and direct-to-consumer businesses, healthtech, agritech and AI.

Earlier this year, Babu was included in India's 40 Under 40 list, recognising his work across technology and entrepreneurship.

Building a Skills-Based Opportunity Framework

Babu concluded his BRICS+ keynote by referring to Ubuntu, the southern African concept commonly expressed as “I am because we are,” and Rabindranath Tagore's vision of a society where people can live with confidence and freedom.

For Babu, the discussion around AI and employment is ultimately linked to how workers are assessed and how opportunities are distributed. His argument is that access to professional opportunities should increasingly depend on demonstrated capabilities rather than geography, educational background or access to established networks.

“We built the internet to move information at the speed of light. We built payment systems to move money at the speed of light. We have never built anything to move human trust at the speed of light,” he said. He also drew a comparison with credit scoring, arguing that such systems helped make an individual's financial reliability visible to institutions that had no direct relationship with them.

“AI did not replace human capability,” he said. “AI made human capability legible to the world.” Babu ended by linking the demographic scale of BRICS+ with the expanding capabilities of AI. “BRICS+ has the people. AI has the tools,” he said. “What we need now is the collective will to build the bridge between them.”