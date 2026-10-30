Bank Holidays In November: Check Full RBI Calendar For Diwali, Chhath Puja And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banks observe varied holidays across India during November 2026.

Diwali and related festivals cause closures in early November.

Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti prompt closures later month.

Planning a bank visit in November? It is worth checking the holiday calendar before heading out to deposit a cheque, collect a demand draft or access a locker. Banks will observe multiple holidays during the month, with closures varying by state and city depending on festivals and regional observances.

The Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for November 2026 includes closures for Diwali, Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti and other regional festivals, alongside the usual Sunday and second and fourth Saturday holidays. Not all holidays apply nationwide, so the dates on which branches remain shut will depend on the location.

Bank Holidays In November 2026: Weekend Closures

In addition to festival-related holidays, banks will remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of November.

The month begins with a Sunday holiday on November 1. Banks will also be closed on November 8 and November 15, both Sundays, while November 14 is the second Saturday holiday.

Later in the month, November 22 and November 29 fall on Sundays. The fourth Saturday holiday will be observed on November 28.

These regular closures apply across India, although festival-related holidays differ from one location to another.

Bank Holidays in November

Date Day State November 1 Weekend Holiday All Over India November 2 Nongkrem Dance Shillong November 8 Weekend Holiday All Over India November 9 Diwali/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vishwakarma Day Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Raipur November 10 Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepawali (Govardhan Puja)/Laxmi Puja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai, Nagpur November 11 Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla November 13 Wangala Festival Shillong November 14 Second Saturday All Over India November 15 Weekend Holiday All Over India November 16 Chhath Puja/Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya) Patna and Ranchi November 20 Igas-Bagwal Dehradun November 22 Weekend Holiday All Over India November 23 Seng Kut Snem Shillong November 24 Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar November 27 Kanakadasa Jayanthi Bengaluru November 28 Fourth Saturday All Over India November 29 Weekend Holiday All Over India

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Diwali Bank Holidays In November: Check City-Wise Dates

Diwali-related observances account for several bank holidays in the first half of November, with different cities observing closures on different dates.

On November 9, banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Raipur for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

The following day, November 10, banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur will observe holidays for Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Deepawali (Govardhan Puja), Laxmi Puja or Vikram Samvant New Year Day.

Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti Among Other November Bank Holidays

Several other festivals and regional observances will affect bank operations later in November.

Banks in Patna and Ranchi will remain closed on November 16 for Chhath Puja, also listed as Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya).

On November 20, banks in Dehradun will observe a holiday for Igas-Bagwal, while Shillong will have a closure on November 23 for Seng Kut Snem.

November 24 is another significant date on the calendar. Banks in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar will remain closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima or Rahas Purnima.

Bengaluru will observe a bank holiday on November 27 for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

Will Online Banking Work During November Bank Holidays?

Bank holidays generally affect physical branch operations rather than all banking services. Customers can continue using available digital banking facilities for transactions that do not require a branch visit.

However, services such as locker access, demand draft collection, certain cash transactions, cheque-related work and documentation requiring branch staff may need to be completed on a working day.

Since several November holidays apply only to specific cities or states, customers should check the schedule for their local branch before planning a visit.

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