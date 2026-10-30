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English NewsBusinessBank Holidays In November: Check Full RBI Calendar For Diwali, Chhath Puja And More

Bank Holidays In November: Check Full RBI Calendar For Diwali, Chhath Puja And More

The month begins with a Sunday holiday on November 1. Banks will also be closed on November 8 and November 15, both Sundays, while November 14 is the second Saturday holiday.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Banks observe varied holidays across India during November 2026.
  • Diwali and related festivals cause closures in early November.
  • Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti prompt closures later month.

Planning a bank visit in November? It is worth checking the holiday calendar before heading out to deposit a cheque, collect a demand draft or access a locker. Banks will observe multiple holidays during the month, with closures varying by state and city depending on festivals and regional observances.

The Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for November 2026 includes closures for Diwali, Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti and other regional festivals, alongside the usual Sunday and second and fourth Saturday holidays. Not all holidays apply nationwide, so the dates on which branches remain shut will depend on the location.

Bank Holidays In November 2026: Weekend Closures

In addition to festival-related holidays, banks will remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of November.

The month begins with a Sunday holiday on November 1. Banks will also be closed on November 8 and November 15, both Sundays, while November 14 is the second Saturday holiday.

Later in the month, November 22 and November 29 fall on Sundays. The fourth Saturday holiday will be observed on November 28.

These regular closures apply across India, although festival-related holidays differ from one location to another.

Bank Holidays in November

Date Day State

November

1

 

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

November

2

 Nongkrem Dance Shillong

November

8

 

Weekend Holiday

All Over India

November

9

Diwali/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vishwakarma Day

Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Raipur

November

10

 

 Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepawali (Govardhan Puja)/Laxmi Puja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day

Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai, Nagpur

November

11

 

 Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla

November

13

 Wangala Festival Shillong

November

14

Second Saturday

All Over India

 

November

15

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

November

16

 Chhath Puja/Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya)

 

Patna and Ranchi

 

November

20

 Igas-Bagwal

 

Dehradun

 

November

22

 Weekend Holiday

 

All Over India

 

November

23

 Seng Kut Snem

Shillong

November

24

 Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima

Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar

November

27

 Kanakadasa Jayanthi

Bengaluru

November

28

 Fourth Saturday

All Over India

November

29

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

Also Read : Share Markets Close On A High As IT Stocks Climb: Sensex Over 300 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,050

Diwali Bank Holidays In November: Check City-Wise Dates

Diwali-related observances account for several bank holidays in the first half of November, with different cities observing closures on different dates.

On November 9, banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Raipur for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

The following day, November 10, banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur will observe holidays for Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Deepawali (Govardhan Puja), Laxmi Puja or Vikram Samvant New Year Day.

Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti Among Other November Bank Holidays

Several other festivals and regional observances will affect bank operations later in November.

Banks in Patna and Ranchi will remain closed on November 16 for Chhath Puja, also listed as Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya).

On November 20, banks in Dehradun will observe a holiday for Igas-Bagwal, while Shillong will have a closure on November 23 for Seng Kut Snem.

November 24 is another significant date on the calendar. Banks in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar will remain closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima or Rahas Purnima.

Bengaluru will observe a bank holiday on November 27 for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

Will Online Banking Work During November Bank Holidays?

Bank holidays generally affect physical branch operations rather than all banking services. Customers can continue using available digital banking facilities for transactions that do not require a branch visit.

However, services such as locker access, demand draft collection, certain cash transactions, cheque-related work and documentation requiring branch staff may need to be completed on a working day.

Since several November holidays apply only to specific cities or states, customers should check the schedule for their local branch before planning a visit.

Also Read : IDBI Bank Sale Row: Sitharaman Accuses Congress Of Political Lending, Defends Fairfax Deal

Frequently Asked Questions

Do all bank holidays in November 2026 apply nationwide?

No, festival-related holidays vary by state and city depending on local observances. Regular weekend closures, such as Sundays and the second/fourth Saturdays, apply across India.

Will online banking services be available during November bank holidays?

Yes, bank holidays generally affect physical branch operations, not digital banking facilities. Customers can continue using online services for transactions that do not require a branch visit.

What kind of bank services are unavailable on holidays?

Services requiring branch staff, such as locker access, demand draft collection, certain cash transactions, and cheque-related work, may not be available. These need to be completed on a working day.

How can I find out the exact bank holidays for my city in November?

Since many holidays are location-specific, you should check the schedule for your local branch. This will ensure you have accurate information before planning any visits.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holiday Bank Holidays In November November Bank Holidays Diwali Bank Holidays Banks Open Or Closed On Diwali
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