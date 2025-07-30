Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: In a continued effort to empower underprivileged children through creativity and opportunity, Mukkti Foundation, led by Chairperson Smita Thackeray, has announced a free “Kala & Natya” Workshop to be held at the Mukkti Cultural Hub. The initiative aims to provide access to structured training in dance, drama, and visual arts for children from disadvantaged and non-affording backgrounds absolutely free of cost.

The selection and assessment of children will take place at the school level, ensuring genuine need is prioritised and deserving kids are identified for participation. The workshop will offer hands-on training from skilled professionals, opening a path for children to build self-confidence, communication skills, and creative expression tools that can transform their personalities and futures.

The announcement of the workshop was made following a donation drive organised by Mukkti Foundation, where Smita Thackeray spoke passionately about the urgent need for grooming and development programs for children who show potential but cannot afford formal training.

“Talent to be nurtured shouldn’t be limited by the financial background of the family.” Each kid who has potential for art should be provided equal opportunity to upskill their raw talent, and we at Mukkti shall provide them a safe haven to explore and grow. she said. “Through this workshop, we want to unlock that hidden potential and give every child a fair chance to shine.”

Mukkti Foundation has a long history of engaging with underprivileged children through meaningful initiatives. Over the years, they have collaborated with several artists and celebrities, including actor Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor, to bring joy, mentorship, and visibility to children from marginalised communities. These partnerships have amplified the foundation’s reach and impact, inspiring children while giving them unique opportunities to engage with role models.

The Mukkti Cultural Hub will serve as the creative heart of the workshop, offering a welcoming and safe space for children to explore their talents. With plans to support and mentor participants beyond the workshop, the initiative is designed to be more than a one-time activity it’s the start of a longer journey in arts and personal development.

Mukkti Foundation welcomes schools, NGOs, and community leaders to partner in identifying participants and spreading the word.

Disclaimer: ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.