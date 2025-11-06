New Delhi [India], November 6: Shreeji Global FMCG Limited, a leading agro-processing and FMCG company, has announced plans to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the NSE Emerge platform. The public issue, comprising a fresh issue of up to 68 lakh equity shares, is expected to fund the company’s major expansion plans in India and abroad.

From Trading Firm to Agro-Processing Powerhouse

Established in 2018, Shreeji Global FMCG has grown rapidly from a small trading unit into a robust enterprise with two fully integrated manufacturing facilities in Rajkot and Morbi. Its flagship brand “SHETHJI” has become a trusted name in the FMCG market, offering a diverse range of agro-processed products.

The company’s portfolio includes whole spices, ground spices, seeds, pulses, grains, and flour (atta). Popular products such as cumin seeds, coriander, sesame, fennel, groundnut, kalonji, and powders of chilli, turmeric, and coriander are produced under stringent quality standards. Each of these products is handled under defined quality parameters to ensure uniformity in texture, aroma, and shelf life. This integrated process flow enables them to deliver both raw, processed and value-added agriproducts under their own SHETHJI brand and also through white-label packaging.

Strong Growth Momentum

Shreeji Global FMCG has delivered remarkable growth in a short period, with revenue from operations more than doubling from Rs. 25,781.91 lakh to Rs. 64892.12 lakh between FY22 and FY25. Also, till Aug 25, the company reached revenue of 25,039.47 Lakh. As of August 2025, Shreeji Global FMCG Limited has achieved a net profit of ₹9.20 crore within just five months of the current financial year — a strong testament to its operational efficiency, brand strength, and growing consumer demand across domestic and export markets.

At the upper price band of ₹125 per share, the issue is attractively priced, offering investors entry at a lower Price-to-Earnings P/E of 12.89, making it a good valuation opportunity compared to other listed FMCG peers.

Market analysts and early investors view Shreeji Global FMCG as a potential future multibagger stock, supported by consistent earnings growth, strategic expansion, and robust fundamentals.

The company’s strong business model, diversified product portfolio, and scalable infrastructure make it a promising opportunity for both short-term gains and long-term wealth creation.Today, the company exports to more than 25 countries, contributing significantly to its performance bolstered by its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that efficiently meet global demand. Its efforts towards consistent product quality were also recognized in March 2025 when the SHETHJI brand received a prestigious industry award.

Expansion Plans Backed by IPO Proceeds

The upcoming IPO is aimed at raising funds to scale up operations and strengthen infrastructure. Proceeds will be used for:

Acquiring new factory premises for expanded production.

Installing advanced plant and machinery along with modern cold storage.

Setting up a 1000 KWP rooftop solar power system for energy efficiency.

Meeting working capital requirements to support sustained growth.

According to the company's spokesperson, "these initiatives will enhance capacity, reduce costs, and increase efficiency, while also expanding its direct-to-consumer (D2C) footprint."

Leadership and Vision

The driving force behind Shreeji Global FMCG’s success is Managing Director Jitendra Tulshidas Kakkad, a founder who has guided the company’s strategy since inception with deep industry expertise and sharp business acumen, while Director Vivek Tulshidas Kakkad has been instrumental in strengthening operational infrastructure and shaping a scalable business model.

Speaking on the IPO announcement, Managing Director Jitendra Tulshidas Kakkad, said, "This IPO is a landmark event for Shreeji Global FMCG. The capital raised will allow us to accelerate our strategic growth, invest in quality and technology, and expand our market reach. We believe this move will create long-term value for our shareholders while reinforcing our commitment to delivering premium agro-processed products to consumers worldwide.”

About the Company

Headquartered in Rajkot, Gujarat, Shreeji Global FMCG Limited manufactures and markets a wide range of agro-processed products, including spices, seeds, pulses, grains, and flours, under the “SHETHJI” brand. With a strong presence in domestic and international markets, the company has positioned itself as a reliable and fast-growing player in India’s FMCG sector.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.