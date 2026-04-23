LegalEdge on NLSAT 2026: Why Part A Scores More While Part B Needs Smarter Approach

As competition intensifies for admission into the National Law School of India University, aspirants preparing for the NLSAT are being encouraged to adopt a more strategic and section-focused approach.

While many candidates continue to prepare with a uniform mindset across the paper, recent preparation trends suggest that understanding the scoring behaviour of Part A and Part B can significantly influence outcomes.

LegalEdge highlights that treating both sections equally in preparation often leads to suboptimal results. Instead, a differentiated strategy—aligned with how each section rewards marks—can help aspirants maximise their overall score.

Part A vs Part B: Understanding the Structural Difference

A key insight for serious NLSAT aspirants is that Part A and Part B are fundamentally different in what they test and how they reward performance.

Part A is primarily driven by:

Reading accuracy

Logical reasoning

Speed and efficiency

Decision-making under time pressure

Consistent performance improvement through practice

In contrast, Part B evaluates:

Written articulation

Legal reasoning

Ability to structure arguments

Clarity and precision of thought

Time-bound answer presentation

This distinction is critical because it directly impacts how preparation should be designed. A uniform preparation strategy often leads to over-investment in one section and underperformance in the other.

Why Part A Is Often the Real Scoring Engine

Performance data across mock tests and preparation cycles indicates that Part A offers faster, more measurable, and more reliable score improvement.

Aspirants can monitor:

Accuracy percentage

Time Distribution

Attempt Volume

Error Type Analysis

This allows candidates to make immediate corrections and optimise their approach over time.

LegalEdge notes that students who consistently practise Part A under timed conditions and analyse their mistakes tend to see steady improvements. Even marginal gains such as improving accuracy by 5–10% or reducing time per question can translate into a significant boost in overall marks.

Performance in Part A is largely determined by correctness and decision-making, making it easier to build a scoring cushion with disciplined practice.

The Compounding Effect of Part A Preparation

Unlike descriptive sections, where improvement may be gradual, Part A benefits from compounding gains.

For example:

Improved reading speed leads to better time management

Better accuracy reduces the negative marking impact

Strong topic familiarity increases confidence

Over time, these small improvements accumulate, allowing aspirants to attempt more questions with higher precision.

This is why Part A is often seen as the section where rank advantage is built, especially in a competitive exam environment.

Why Part B Feels Challenging After Initial Improvement

While Part B is equally important, its scoring behaviour is different. Many aspirants experience rapid improvement in the early stages, especially after learning basic answer structures, but soon encounter a plateau.

This plateau occurs because:

Writing style becomes repetitive

Answers lack depth despite being structured

Feedback is either limited or not effectively implemented

Time pressure affects answer completion

Differentiation becomes harder among similarly prepared candidates

Unlike Part A, where performance metrics are clear, Part B involves a degree of subjectivity in evaluation. This makes large score jumps less frequent after the initial learning phase.

Rethinking the Approach to Part B

The challenge with Part B is not its importance, but the way it is approached.

Instead of focusing on writing more answers without direction, aspirants benefit from:

Writing fewer but better-structured answers

Practising under strict time limits

Reviewing and rewriting weak answers

Focusing on clarity rather than complexity

Using simple, logical frameworks consistently

LegalEdge emphasises that Part B preparation should be deliberate and feedback-driven. The goal is to ensure that every answer is clear, relevant, and complete within the given time.

Common Misconception: More Knowledge Equals Better Answers

One of the most common mistakes aspirants make is assuming that adding more legal knowledge automatically improves descriptive answers.

In reality, the NLSAT is designed to test:

Interpretation of given information

Logical application of principles

Clarity in written expression

This means that:

Overloading answers with unnecessary information can reduce clarity

Complex language does not guarantee higher marks

Precision and relevance are more valuable than volume

A well-structured, concise answer often performs better than a lengthy but unfocused one.

The Ideal Balance Between Part A and Part B

A balanced preparation strategy is essential for maximising scores.

A practical approach includes:

For Part A:

Daily timed practice

Regular accuracy tracking

Topic-wise analysis

Speed improvement drills

For Part B:

Structured answer writing

Timed practice sessions

Continuous review and refinement

Focus on clarity and completeness

This ensures that aspirants build a strong scoring base through Part A while maintaining consistency in Part B.

Final Perspective

LegalEdge underlines that success in the NLSAT is not about distributing effort equally across all sections. It is about recognising where marks can be maximised and where consistency must be ensured.

For aspirants, the strategy becomes clear:

Treat Part A as the scoring engine

Treat Part B as the ranking lever

Practise both sections with different methods

Enter the exam with a defined time and attempt strategy

In a competitive exam where every mark contributes to rank, the difference is often not the amount of preparation—but the direction of preparation.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.