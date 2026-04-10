When it comes to Vedic Astrology in India, Dr. Sridev Shastri is widely regarded as one of the most trusted and experienced names in the field. Based in Kolkata and deeply rooted in traditional astrology, he has built a strong reputation over the years for offering practical and result-oriented guidance. With over 32 years of experience as of 2026, Dr. Shastri has emerged as a leading astrologer known for accuracy, research, and client satisfaction.

Recently, Dr. Sridev Shastri was honoured at the Building Bharat Leadership Awards 2026 by Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, where he received recognition in the category of Best Astrologer in India. This latest achievement highlights his continued contribution to Vedic Astrology and reinforces his position as a respected figure in the field.

Born and brought up in Kolkata, Dr. Shastri represents the traditional Bengali school of Vedic Astrology while also incorporating years of research and modern interpretation. Often referred to as a synonymous name for astrology in Kolkata, he has been consistently ranked among the top astrologers in India, including recognition as the #1 astrologer in Kolkata according to Google Search trends in 2025.

Over the decades, he has provided guidance in areas such as marriage and matchmaking, career decisions, financial growth, health concerns, vastu consultation, and resolving personal challenges. His approach focuses on analysing an individual’s past and present planetary influences to offer clear and practical direction for the future.

Dr. Shastri is also an international speaker and has represented Indian astrology on global platforms, including the 40th Annual International Conference. He has been invited as the Guest of Honour at several prestigious events across India, sharing his knowledge and insights with a wider audience.

Beyond his professional work, he is known for his social and charitable outlook. Associated with Tarapith, he believes in using astrology as a tool to help people overcome challenges and lead balanced lives. His consultations are available both from his Kolkata chamber and online for clients across India and abroad.

Today, Dr. Sridev Shastri continues to serve thousands of clients worldwide, combining traditional Vedic principles with decades of hands-on experience. For those seeking genuine astrological guidance, he remains a trusted and well-established name in the industry.

Other Awards:

Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award by President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind; International Buddha Peace Award 2024 by Governor of Telangana Shri Jishnu Dev Varma; Best Celebrity Astrologer by Madhuri Dixit; Lokshahi Sonman 2023 by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde; Bagdhara Sonman 2023 by Arif Mohammad Khan; Super Indians 2024 Award by Jitendra Singh & Govinda; Most Trusted Astrologer in India 2022 by Faggan Singh Kulaste; International Glory Award 2022 by Shilpa Shetty; Trendsetter Awards Mumbai 2022 by Bhagat Singh Koshyari & Kumar Sanu; Golden Glory Award 2022 by Malaika Arora; Global Fame Award 2021 (Guest of Honour) by Bipasha Basu; International Glory Award 2021 by Sonu Sood; Asia Pacific Excellence Award 2021 by Ameesha Patel.

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