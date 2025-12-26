Don’t Wait! 5 Reasons Walnuts Should Always Be On Your Grocery List

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Walnuts are a nutrient-dense superfood packed with omega-3s, heart-healthy fats, and brain-boosting benefits, making them a must-have on your daily grocery list.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Walnuts are a subtle superfood. This common nut should have a permanent spot in your kitchen because it is readily available, very adaptable, and nutrient-dense. Walnuts add flavour and functionality whether they are eaten raw as a snack, added to salads, blended into chutneys, or baked into sweets. Kavita Devgan, Clinical Nutritionist, Chilean Walnuts, shares 5 reasons why walnuts deserve a permanent spot on your grocery list.

  1. Natural Plant Based Source of Omega- 3

Walnuts are one of the best plant - based sources of omega-3 fatty acids, especially alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Omega -3 fatty acids are essential for maintaining brain function, heart health and overall wellbeing. Walnuts are simple and easily available for vegetarians or people who don’t eat fish on a regular basis to achieve their omega-3 needs.

  1. Excellent for Heart Health

Consuming walnuts on a regular basis has been associated with better heart health. By raising HDL (good cholesterol) and reducing LDL (bad cholesterol), they aid in maintaining appropriate cholesterol levels. Walnuts are a heart-healthy snack option because of their beneficial fats, antioxidants, and fibre content, which promote improved blood vessel function and general cardiovascular health.

  1. Beneficial for Diabetes Type 2

Walnuts are beneficial for people with Type 2 diabetes. A handful of Walnuts everyday will improve blood arteries and lower the chances of vascular occlusion, a common complication in diabetes. When incorporated into a balanced diet, their good fats enhance insulin sensitivity and promote better blood sugar regulation.

  1. Helps in Weight Loss:

Despite their high calorie content, walnuts can help with weight management. Just three to four walnuts a day will help you feel fuller for longer periods of time and cut down on needless in-between-meal munching. Their blend of fibre, protein, and healthy fats controls hunger and encourages thoughtful eating.

  1. Improves Brain Function and Memory:

Studies indicate that walnuts may improve cognitive performance and boost memory. Their antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids promote brain function and may help prevent age related cognitive decline.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
