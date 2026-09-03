5 Flooring Mistakes Homeowners Should Avoid During The Rainy Season

The monsoon may be a refreshing break from the summer heat, but it brings its own set of challenges for every household. Wet shoes, mud marks, excessive humidity, and even water spills could have an adverse effect on the flooring if not chosen properly. As most people pay attention to paints that are resistant to water and leak-proof roofs during monsoon, they overlook the importance of having good floors.

The floors, however, bear the brunt of whatever the monsoon throws at you, be it playing kids, muddy paws of pets, or wet shoes of guests. Here are five things that you should not do to your flooring if you want to have a home that stays beautiful, safe, and low maintenance through the rains.

Ignoring Slip Resistance in Frequently Used Wet Spaces

One of the most frequent blunders that people make with regard to flooring is focusing only on aesthetics without taking safety into consideration. Entryways, kitchens, bathrooms, balconies, and other utility areas are constantly exposed to water during the monsoon, increasing the risk of slips and falls. Whether it's children running in after playing in the rain, elderly family members moving around the house, or guests entering with wet footwear, choosing the right flooring can make all the difference.

SlipShield tiles are a great option that combines safety with style. These tiles offer a high degree of slip resistance that is maintained even when the surface is wet or soapy. They feature a high coefficient of friction and a ramp rating (R10 - R11), which means the tiles maintain their grip even under wet or soapy conditions. This makes them ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, balconies, and other high-traffic areas prone to slips, while ensuring greater safety for the entire family. Additionally, their surface resists dirt build-up, making them easy to clean during the rainy season, and they are available in a wide range of colours and sizes.

Choosing Highly Porous Flooring for Moisture-Prone Areas

One of the most common mistakes homeowners make is using porous flooring materials in areas most exposed to moisture, balconies, entryways, utility rooms, and kitchens. The excess amount of water could cause staining, change the colour of the floor, smell bad, or even ruin the structure in some cases.

The fix is simple: choose vitrified tiles with a low water absorption rate, like those from Somany's range, built to resist moisture without compromising on finish. Besides, these tiles do not get dirty quickly and stay looking good even under humid conditions.

Using Glossy Tiles Everywhere

While gloss can give an appearance of elegance and luxury, it is not advisable to use gloss everywhere, since it highlights wet footprints. A more sensible way would be to use gloss in living rooms along with matt tiles in regions prone to wetness.

This combination helps in having a safer environment since the matt finish provides better traction, covers up dust and water stains and gives a natural look to the interior décor of your home in monsoon.

Overlooking Easy Maintenance When Selecting Flooring

It’s likely that there will be more chores associated with water and rain. Mud, leaves, wetness, and mopping become daily tasks. Flooring that demands extra upkeep will soon start becoming a real headache.

Large-format tiles are the smarter choice here, with fewer grout lines leaving little room for dirt and moisture to settle in. In addition, their flawless look makes the room appear larger.

Forgetting That Outdoor Flooring Needs Different Performance

Most people have the habit of installing flooring material inside their homes and carrying it out to balconies, terraces, patios, or pathways in gardens without thinking of how the space will behave during rainy days or harsh summers. Flooring materials used in outdoor spaces must be able to withstand rain and heat without losing their aesthetic appearance and stability.

Textured porcelain tiles are a great outdoor choice, with a textured surface that improves grip and makes them resistant to weather-related wear, ensuring they keep their appearance even in rainy or sunny conditions.

A Floor That Works with the Season

At its heart, the rainy season is about slowing down, spending time with loved ones, listening to the rain, and making memories at home. And proper flooring quietly helps in achieving all these things by providing comfort, safety, and longevity without requiring much maintenance.

Avoid these common mistakes, and you'll have a home that stays beautiful and functional all through the monsoon one that's not just good-looking, but genuinely safer and more pleasant to live in.

About Somany Ceramics Limited:

SOMANY Ceramics Limited (SCL) is one of the leading players in the ceramic industry in India and amongst the top 12 manufacturers in the world. The company is a complete solution provider in terms of décor solutions, with the widest product selection of Ceramic Wall and Floor tiles, Polished Vitrified Tiles, Glazed Vitrified Tiles and Slabs, Sanitaryware, Bath Fittings, Adhesives, Grouts and Home & Building solutions. SOMANY has pan-India distribution across 12000+ retail points and, having over 500 exclusive showrooms, it also exports to more than 80 countries across 6 continents. The company has a capacity to produce ~80 million square meters per annum of tiles through 2 company-owned plants, 5 strategic alliances, and tie-ups with outsourced partners spread across India. It also has manufacturing units for Sanitaryware, Bath fittings and Adhesives.

For more information: https://www.somanyceramics.com/

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