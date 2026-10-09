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English NewsAutoRenault Duster Hybrid Mileage Revealed: SUV To Deliver 29 kmpl

Renault Duster Hybrid Mileage Revealed: SUV To Deliver 29 kmpl

Renault says it has an intelligent multi-mode transmission where the "petrol engine and electric motors according to driving conditions.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Renault Duster hybrid targets 29 kmpl, 160 PS output.
  • Intelligent multi-mode transmission optimizes power from hybrid system.
  • This efficiency makes it most fuel-efficient in its class.

Renault has revealed that it's upcoming Duster hybrid will have a claimed fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl. Called hybrid E-Tech 160, the powertrain includes 1.8-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery, delivering a combined output of 160 PS.

Renault says it has an intelligent multi-mode transmission where the "petrol engine and electric motors according to driving conditions. The system can operate using electric power under suitable conditions, recover energy during deceleration and braking, and switch between electric and combustion propulsion."

The fuel efficiency of 29 km/l is an ARAI figure and that is indeed higher than all of the hybrids sold in India. The Duster hybrid would be the third strong hybrid powertrain for its class. Previously we have seen the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Grand Vitara plus the Toyota Hyryder having a strong hybrid combination for its powertrain lienup.


Renault Duster Hybrid Mileage Revealed: SUV To Deliver 29 kmpl

Renault Duster Hybrid: Engine, Power And Efficiency

The Duster hybrid will have a 1.8l engine which will give it enough power on its own while paired with the motors the power of 160ps would be ample but the real talking point would be the range per full tank and the efficiency.

The high fuel efficiency points to the efficient hybrid powertrain and it has more mileage than others. As of now the fuel efficiency figure indeed makes it the most fuel efficient car in its class.


Renault Duster Hybrid Mileage Revealed: SUV To Deliver 29 kmpl

Renault Duster Hybrid Launch And Pricing

Renault will reveal the prices for its Duster hybrid on the 17th and it will be positioned above the current Duster range.

More details for the Duster hybrid would be revealed closer to the launch date and we will know the pricing including how much more expensive it would be above the standard Duster.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the claimed fuel efficiency of the Renault Duster hybrid?

The Renault Duster hybrid has a claimed ARAI fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl. This makes it the most fuel-efficient car in its class, surpassing other hybrids in India.

What components make up the Duster hybrid's powertrain?

The Duster hybrid uses a Hybrid E-Tech 160 powertrain, which includes a 1.8-litre petrol engine, two electric motors, and a 1.4 kWh battery, delivering a combined output of 160 PS.

How does the intelligent multi-mode transmission function?

The intelligent multi-mode transmission operates by using electric power, recovering energy during deceleration and braking, and seamlessly switching between electric and combustion propulsion according to driving conditions.

When will the pricing for the Renault Duster hybrid be announced?

Renault will reveal the prices for its Duster hybrid on the 17th. It will be positioned above the current Duster range.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Renault Renault Duster Duster Hybrid Mileage
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