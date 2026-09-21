Jetour T2 i-DM Plug-in Hybrid Details: 140km EV Range, 800km Total Range, Fortuner Rival

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jetour T2 premium plug-in hybrid SUV launches in India.

JSW Motors introduces the T2 with advanced i-DM hybrid system.

It offers 140km electric range and 800km total range.

Jetour T2 will be launched in India with JSW Motors. Being the first product, the T2 has been chosen as a premium SUV which would rival the Fortuner. For India though the T2 will not come with a petrol or diesel as it will come with a i-DM plug in hybrid.

A plug in hybrid powertrain is where the battery can be charged and runs on a bigger battery vs the strong hybrid that we have seen. This means the electric only range is more and you also have more range in a full tank.

The T2 will come in plug in hybrid powertrain form and have an Intelligent Dual-Mode hybrid system. You can choose from five modes, EV Drive, Series Hybrid, Dual Power Boost, Parallel Hybrid and Regenerative Braking. The T2 i-DM has an 18.4kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery while you can load it upto 3.3kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L).

would be two electric motors and a 1.5l turbo petrol along with being front wheel drive only with no 4x4 to be offered expectedly while later it could come. With an electric only range of 140km, it would be ample for most city driving and the full range would be around 800km.

The plug in hybrid model would come with a high fuel efficiency as well while most of the driving would be done in electric mode. The car has a 3 speed DHT and a dual motor drive.

The Jetour T2 i-DM plug in hybrid would be launched soon towards the end of the year and would be a rival to the Toyota Fortuner plus the MG Majestor but the real highlight could be the plug in hybrid powertrain