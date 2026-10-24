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English NewsAutoHyundai Bayon SUV: Features Get A Boost Mode But What Would Be The Price?

Hyundai Bayon SUV: Features Get A Boost Mode But What Would Be The Price?

The SUV will be offered with a six-speed manual and an iVT, along with features such as a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, a surround-view camera, a Bose audio system and 12.3-inch screens.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priced under ₹10 lakh, positioned between Venue, Creta SUVs.

The Bayon is all set to launch on the 26th of this month which is Monday and will come with many features as is expected from a new Hyundai. However, Hyundai has revealed some new features on the Bayon while in terms of the driving experience, the Bayon will have the tried and tested 1.5 litre NA four cylinder engine with 115 bhp plus a 6 speed manual as well as an iVT or a CVT in Hyundai speak.

The Bayon iVT gets a boost mode for instant acceleration plus it will come with steering paddle shifters along with drive modes. The dash boost mode will give a boost for acceleration while the drive modes are part of the steering controls.


Hyundai Bayon SUV: Features Get A Boost Mode But What Would Be The Price?

Hyundai Bayon Features: Sunroof, ADAS And Bose Audio System

Built on the enhanced Global K platform the Bayon will come with a panoramic sunroof, Power driver seats, ADAS, surround view camera, blind spot monitor, Bose audio system and 12.3 inch screens plus it gets an AI voice assistant.

Hyundai Bayon Safety Features

The safety features for the car included 69 percent Advanced Multi-Grade High-Strength Steel, plus Ultra High Strength Steel (UHSS), Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS), along with High Strength Steel (HSS) while in total there are 35 standard safety.

These features include 6 airbags, TPMS, hill-start assist, electronic stability control and ear parking sensors.


Hyundai Bayon SUV: Features Get A Boost Mode But What Would Be The Price?

Hyundai Bayon Expected Price And Positioning

The talking point would be the price and how Hyundai will position it between the Venue and Creta. Hence expect the starting price to be under 10 lakh at Rs 9.5 lakh or thereabouts between the current two SUVs.

The Bayon will be added to the Hyundai SUV range in India and will be initially available with a petrol engine while latee it could get a CNG.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected price and market placement of the Bayon?

The starting price is expected to be under 10 lakh, around Rs 9.5 lakh. It will be positioned between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's SUV range.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Hyundai Bayon
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