Hyundai Bayon First Look Review: How Spacious Is Hyundai’s New SUV?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyundai Bayon, a new SUV, fills Venue-Creta gap.

It features radical design, generous space, high quality cabin.

Offers 12.3-inch digital cluster, ADAS Level 2 safety.

The Bayon is an all new Hyundai after the Venue while it is an important chapter for the carmaker as it plugs a gap between the Venue and the Creta. The SUV segment is rising and a new product was needed to fill that gap which is what Hyundai has done exactly.

The Bayon sits between the Venue and Creta T 4.2m while it is longer than the Venue by 230mm while it is shorter by 85mm. The Bayon though is surprisingly wider than the Creta surprisingly.

Design And Exterior: A Radical New Look

It is based on the Global K platform and has a more radical look with slim DRLs with an L shape plus LED headlights. It has a crossover look and also is different while the cladding adds some toughness. The Bayon gets 17 inch wheels also an an ample ground clearance of 205mm.

The design is not as upright as the Creta but has its own unique look. Getting in and out is easy due to the crossover stance.





Interior, Features And Space

The cabin comes with a 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen plus a vertical console below. Quality is high but it does not get a lot of soft touch materials instead the general quality is high plus an airy feel. The steering wheel is the new one seen on Hyundai cars off late with the Morse code.

The driving position is fairly high but is lower than a Creta. Features on offer include a 360 degree camera, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake, electric driver seat adjust, blind view monitor and rear seat recline.





The touchscreen is slick to use and there is an AI assistant which you can converse in regional languages as well. The iVT automatic also gets a boost mode.

Space at the rear is generous but is more of a four seater without some features as seen on a Creta like sunblinds but it has a recline feature too while the boot capacity is 505l although you don't get a powered boot release.

Engine, Gearbox And Performance

The Bayon comes with a 1.5l naturally aspirated petrol engine for now being a four cylinder with 115bhp. Gearbox options include a 6 speed manual gearbox and a iVT or a CVT automatic with paddles on the steering wheel.





There is a boost mode as well where once you press the accelerator fully you get a boost in performance. There is no diesel or turbo petrol like on the Venue or Creta.

Safety Features And First Impressions

There are ADAS level 2 features on offer as well while it gets all of the expected safety features as standard.

The Bayon on first impressions looks radical and is a spacious SUV which is well equipped but currently it has no hybrid or CNG or a turbo petrol but if looking for a petrol SUV, the Bayon comes across as a quality SUV which is spacious plus well priced in terms of value.



