Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S12+ starts at ₹1,29,999.

It boasts a stunning display, bundled S Pen, and robust audio.

A large battery and powerful processor support demanding workflows.

High price targets demanding users with specific creative workflows.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Review: There was a time when spending over Rs 1 lakh on a smartphone felt like a decision that required a family meeting, two financial consultations, and perhaps a small prayer. Now, premium phones and tablets have casually crossed that threshold, and the industry seems determined to convince us that this is perfectly normal.

Enter the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+.

Starting at Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB Wi-Fi model, Samsung's latest premium tablet is unapologetically expensive. The 12GB + 512GB variant will set you back Rs 1,49,999. That's laptop money. That's also enough to make my bank account request a meeting with HR.

But spend some time with the tablet, and the appeal becomes clear. The finish feels premium, the display is stunning, the audio is more than good enough to fill a room, and the S Pen comes bundled rather than being treated like a luxury accessory you must purchase separately.

Naturally, GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer, has already spotted the words Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 12GB RAM, and 4K video recording. She's practically planning a coronation.

Unfortunately, Gennie doesn't have a bank account, doesn't understand buyer's remorse and has never had to explain a gadget purchase to someone who considers Rs 1.3 lakh a perfectly reasonable down payment on something else. That's where I come in.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with WQXGA+ resolution

Premium design, finish and slim 5.3mm profile

Bundled S Pen that's simple and straightforward to use

Excellent audio for watching content in a room

Large 10,600mAh battery

Security updates listed through September 2033

What Doesn't:

Starting price of Rs 1,29,999 is a serious investment

No NFC listed in the specifications

A Display That Deserves Its Own Red Carpet

✨ GennieGPT: “Dynamic AMOLED 2X! WQXGA+ resolution! Over 12 inches of gorgeous screen real estate! Shayak, this is not a tablet. This is a cinema, an art gallery and a window into another dimension!”

Shayak: For once, Gennie, I don't entirely disagree with the theatrics. The Galaxy Tab S12+ has a 32.04cm full-rectangle display, measuring 31.78cm when you account for the rounded corners. The panel uses Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and offers a resolution of 2,800 × 1,752 pixels.

And yes, the display is genuinely stunning.

This is the sort of screen that makes you want to watch films, browse photographs, read long-form stories, and simply spend time with the device. The colours, the detail and the sheer expanse of the panel make it feel like a premium product rather than an oversized smartphone that has had a growth spurt.

✨ GennieGPT: “So, goodbye television! Goodbye laptop! Goodbye every other screen in your house!”

Shayak: A tablet this good can make a compelling entertainment device, but it doesn't automatically replace every other screen you own. Your television still has the advantage of size, while a laptop remains more practical for certain work tasks.

What the Tab S12+ does exceptionally well is make its own screen the centrepiece. If you read, stream, draw or work with visual content, that is a meaningful advantage. And at this price, it had better be.

The S Pen: No Drama, Just Draw

✨ GennieGPT: “An S Pen in the box! Creativity unlocked! Notes, sketches, annotations! Your tablet has become a digital canvas!”

Shayak: Look at that. A useful accessory included with the product instead of being sold separately at a price that makes you reconsider your artistic ambitions. The bundled S Pen is one of the things I particularly like about the Galaxy Tab S12+. It's straightforward and simple, which is precisely the point.

You don't need an accessory to have a complicated personality. You need one that works naturally with the device.

Whether you're jotting down meeting notes, annotating a document, sketching an idea or marking up a photograph, a stylus can make a tablet considerably more versatile. The S Pen gives the Tab S12+ a more convincing productivity and creative pitch than a tablet that relies entirely on touch input.

✨ GennieGPT: “Every person is now an artist! Every meeting is now a masterpiece!”

Shayak: Let's not get carried away. Some meeting notes should remain private. But the larger point stands. I appreciate Samsung including the S Pen. At a starting price above Rs 1 lakh, asking buyers to pay extra for a core part of the tablet experience would have been a rather poor look.

This Is What Premium Is Supposed To Feel Like

✨ GennieGPT: “Just 5.3mm thick! A beautiful finish! A giant display! Only 553g! Samsung has invented luxury!”

Shayak: Samsung has indeed made a tablet that feels like it belongs in the premium segment.

The Galaxy Tab S12+ measures 187.8 × 289.5 × 5.3mm and weighs 553g. That slim profile contributes significantly to the tablet's appeal. It's large enough to offer an expansive viewing and working area without looking like someone has strapped a television panel to a clipboard.

The finish is another highlight for me. The device looks and feels premium, and that's important when you're spending this much money on something you will handle every day.

✨ GennieGPT: “So thin! So elegant! So expensive-looking!”

Shayak: At 553g, the Tab S12+ isn't featherweight, especially once you add a case. Holding it for extended periods may not be as comfortable as using a smaller tablet, and anyone planning to carry it around all day should factor that into the decision.

Still, the combination of the slim body, large display and premium finish is one of the device's strongest arguments. This is a tablet that looks the part. The hugeness of it all is honestly a solid headturner. So be ready to fend off questions if you use this at a cafe or if you are gutsy enough, during your metro commute.

The Sound Is More Than Just Background Noise

✨ GennieGPT: “Premium display! Premium sound! Your room is now a private Dolby palace!”

Shayak: One of the things I genuinely appreciate about the Tab S12+ is its audio performance. The sound is more than excellent for room audio, making the tablet a compelling option for watching films, streaming shows or playing music without immediately reaching for headphones.

That's an important part of the tablet experience. A beautiful display loses some of its appeal if the audio sounds thin or struggles to fill the space around you.

The Galaxy Tab S12+ gets an important part of the premium experience right. You can settle down to watch something without feeling that the audio is the weakest link.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra First Review: The Fold Finally Goes 'Ultra' In Every Sense

10,600mAh: The Battery Has Entered The Chat

✨ GennieGPT: “10,600mAh! That's an enormous battery! You can stream, sketch, browse, work and watch videos until the sun burns out!”

Shayak: If the sun burns out, I suspect battery life will be the least of our problems. The Galaxy Tab S12+ packs a 10,600mAh battery. Samsung lists up to 21 hours of wireless video playback, although actual endurance will depend on settings, usage and network conditions.

The capacity makes sense for a tablet with a large, high-resolution display. A device designed for long viewing sessions and productivity needs enough battery to keep up.

✨ GennieGPT: “Twenty-one hours! That's almost an entire day of films!”

Shayak: According to the manufacturer's stated playback figure, under its testing conditions. That's not the same as promising 21 hours of mixed use. The battery is certainly substantial, but there's another detail worth noting: the listed charging range is 20W to 45W, with USB Power Delivery support.

Buyers should check the charging adapter included in their retail package rather than assuming the highest supported charging rate is automatically what they'll get out of the box.

The takeaway is straightforward. The Tab S12+ has the battery capacity you'd expect from a premium tablet of this size, but your actual experience will depend on how you use it.

12GB RAM And A Processor That Wants To Be Taken Seriously

✨ GennieGPT: “Octa-core processor! Clock speeds reaching 4.21GHz! 12GB RAM! This tablet can run an entire office, a film studio and a small government department!”

Shayak: The government department might need a few more spreadsheets. Samsung lists an octa-core processor with CPU speeds of 4.21GHz, 3.5GHz and 2.7GHz, paired with 12GB RAM. Storage starts at 256GB, with a 512GB option also available.

That's a substantial memory and storage configuration for a premium tablet. It's well suited, on paper, to juggling applications, working with larger files and handling demanding tablet workloads.

✨ GennieGPT: “And the 512GB version! Double the storage excitement!”

Shayak: The bigger question is what you intend to do with all that power. If your routine involves streaming, browsing and reading, you may not need to spend Rs 1.3 lakh on a tablet. If you're regularly annotating documents, working across applications, handling large creative projects or using the tablet as part of a more demanding workflow, the hardware becomes easier to justify.

The Tab S12+ should be judged by the experience it enables, not merely the impressive numbers printed on the box.

The Camera Can Record 4K

✨ GennieGPT: “A 13MP rear camera! A 12MP front camera! UHD 4K recording at 60fps! We have a cinema camera!”

Shayak: We have a tablet with cameras. Let's keep our feet on the ground. The Galaxy Tab S12+ features a 13MP rear camera with autofocus and flash, alongside a 12MP front camera. Samsung lists rear video recording at UHD 4K, 60fps.

Those specifications give you flexibility for video calls, document capture, casual photography and recording footage when needed.

But I wouldn't make camera performance the main reason to buy a tablet of this size. A 13MP sensor doesn't automatically guarantee excellent photographs, and we shouldn't infer image quality from resolution alone.

Still, from what I saw during my use test, the cameras are great under bright lights (indoor or outdoor). It expectedly struggles under low light. See, nobody buys a tablet for 'great' cameras. Tablets should have dependable cameras for video calls, and for that, the Galaxy Tab S12+ is more than capable camera-wise.

✨ GennieGPT: “But 4K at 60fps! That's cinematic!”

Shayak: It means the tablet supports a high-resolution, high-frame-rate recording mode. Whether the footage looks cinematic depends on the camera system, processing, lighting and how you shoot.

For me, the cameras are useful supporting features. The display, bundled S Pen, sound and overall build are far more central to the Tab S12+'s identity.

Rs 1,29,999: The Elephant In The Shopping Cart

✨ GennieGPT: “Rs 1,29,999! Premium technology comes at a premium price! And for Rs 1,49,999, you can get 512GB storage! Wonderful!”

Shayak: Wonderful for the tablet. Potentially alarming for the bank balance. Let's address the biggest concern: price.

The Galaxy Tab S12+ starts at Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB Wi-Fi variant. The 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs 1,49,999. That's a significant investment, and I don't think buyers should be expected to ignore it simply because the tablet looks beautiful.

At the same time, premium phones and tablets increasingly cross the Rs 1 lakh mark. Rising component costs, including what the industry calls 'chipflation', are part of the broader pricing conversation. Premium hardware has become expensive across categories.

Higher component costs may help explain pricing, but they don't automatically make every product good value. That's for the buyer to decide based on what the device offers and how much use they'll get out of it.

For me, the Tab S12+ makes a stronger case when you think of it as a premium screen-and-stylus device rather than a tablet you buy just to watch Netflix. If you'll use the S Pen regularly, appreciate the display every day, rely on the audio, and need a large portable workspace, the investment becomes easier to understand. You also get DeX support, which transforms the mobile interface into a desktop-style computer workstation. Now, if you can set that up, the Galaxy Tab S12+ suddenly feels like a worthy investment.

If you mostly browse, watch videos and answer the occasional email, you might be paying for more tablet than you actually need.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Go Big Or Go Small? You'll Be A Winner No Matter What

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Review: Final Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ reminds me of a luxury business-class cabin. The finish is polished, the screen is gorgeous, the experience feels considered, and you can see where the money has gone. But not everyone needs to fly business class.

The display is stunning, the bundled S Pen is a sensible inclusion, and the sound is excellent for room listening. The slim 5.3mm body gives the tablet a premium feel, while the 10,600mAh battery and 12GB RAM round out a serious hardware package.

There's no other way to put it: This is a gorgeous tablet. As far as big-screen tablets go, I'd happily crown the Galaxy Tab S12+ as the king.

The price, however, is difficult to ignore. At Rs 1,29,999 to start, the Tab S12+ needs to earn its place in your life. It isn't enough for it to look expensive. It has to be useful enough to justify being expensive. And that's where your habits matter more than the spec sheet.

If you do decide to spend the needed amount, rest assured that you will be getting all the bang possible out of your buck.

Should You Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+?