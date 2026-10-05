Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom F35 Pro boasts 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging.

Offers 144Hz AMOLED, 50MP main camera with OIS.

A 50MP ultrawide selfie camera supports 4K video recording.

Extensive IP durability, rugged construction, Dimensity 7360 MAX.

Oppo F35 Pro Review: There are two kinds of smartphones these days. One wants to be a pocket-sized supercomputer, throwing AI features at you until you forget what the phone was originally meant to do. The other looks at the brief and says: big battery, big display, big cameras, make it tough.

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G clearly belongs to the second camp. It has an 8,000mAh battery, 80W charging, a 144Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera, 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras, and a frankly excessive collection of IP certifications. The phone also brings the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX and ColorOS 16 into the mix.

And then there is the design. Oppo calls it a “Smile Curve Design”, while the camera module gets a Starry Sea treatment with sparkling accents. In other words, this phone is trying very hard to be both rugged and Instagram-ready.

So naturally, I had to ask ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer, GennieGPT, what she thinks. She has already seen “8,000mAh”. This is going to be fun.

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Oppo F35 Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

8,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging

50MP main camera with OIS is not bad unless lighting is extremely low

50MP ultra-wide selfie camera is designed for creators and Insta-stars

144Hz AMOLED display

4K video recording from both front and rear cameras

What Doesn’t:

Looks great, but I was expecting a more premium metal finish

Sizeable phone, you pocket will know it's there

Not every AI feature is essential, especially when you'll end up using Gemini or ChatGPT

GennieGPT Has Seen The Battery And Lost Her Mind

✨ GennieGPT: 8,000mAh! EIGHT THOUSAND! Shayak, this isn't a smartphone. This is a power bank that happens to have Instagram!

Shayak: The F35 Pro 5G packs an 8,000mAh battery, which Oppo says is a 1,000mAh increase over the previous generation. It is paired with 80W SUPERVOOC charging. Oppo also claims the battery can retain more than 80% of its original capacity after 1,800 charge cycles.

And Oppo has gone slightly mad with the endurance numbers.

The company claims up to 705.4 hours of standby time, 30.33 hours of WhatsApp voice calls, 20.97 hours of YouTube, 15.03 hours of Instagram and 12.64 hours of BGMI at the stated settings.

✨ GennieGPT: So basically, charge it on Monday and remember it exists next weekend!

Shayak: That's not how battery life works, Gennie. But the underlying idea is excellent. The F35 Pro is clearly designed for people who don't want battery anxiety to be another daily notification.

And 80W charging means that when you eventually do reach for the charger, you shouldn't have to pitch a tent beside the socket.

The Display Is Basically A Small Cinema

✨ GennieGPT: 6.78 inches! AMOLED! 144Hz! 3,600 nits! This is not a display. This is IMAX!

Shayak: Please don't call every large screen IMAX.

The F35 Pro 5G gets a 17.22cm 144Hz AMOLED display with up to 1,800 nits of full-screen brightness and a claimed peak brightness of 3,600 nits. There's also 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming aimed at reducing flicker and eye strain during extended use.

The 144Hz refresh rate is particularly interesting because Oppo isn't just throwing a high number on the spec sheet. A high refresh-rate panel can make scrolling, animations and supported games feel considerably smoother.

The Camera Department Has Come To Work

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP main camera! 50MP selfie camera! 8MP ultra-wide! OIS! Autofocus! 4K! I have calculated that this phone has approximately seventeen cameras.

Shayak: Your mathematics remains a concern. The actual camera setup is considerably more straightforward. There's a 50MP main camera with a 1/2-inch sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS and autofocus. There's also an 8MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus.

The main camera is clearly the star of the show. The larger sensor, wide aperture and optical stabilisation are designed to help with light capture and stability, particularly in darker environments.

Oppo also claims improved 2x zoom clarity through in-sensor zoom.

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera! 100-degree field of view! Everyone fits!

Shayak: And this time, Gennie has a point. The F35 Pro 5G's front camera is a 50MP unit with a 1/2.88-inch sensor, f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and a 100-degree field of view. The 0.6x ultra-wide perspective is designed specifically for group selfies and wider compositions.

There's also AI Auto Wide-Angle Switch, which is supposed to help ensure everyone fits into the frame.

✨ GennieGPT: Front camera 4K. Rear camera 4K. Everything is 4K! Even your regrets!

Shayak: The F35 Pro upgrades both front and rear video recording to 4K. The front and rear cameras can shoot 4K at 30fps, while gyro-EIS is also supported. Oppo says 4K recording works with Ultra-Steady mode as well.

For creators, that's potentially a much more meaningful upgrade than another AI sticker generator.

You can shoot higher-resolution footage from the front camera, reframe or crop later, and still retain more detail than you would with a lower-resolution recording.

This Phone Has More Armour Than A Superhero

✨ GennieGPT: IP66. IP68. IP69. IP69K. I think Oppo has run out of numbers.

Shayak: The F35 Pro 5G comes with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K certifications, along with an IP6X dust-tight rating. Oppo says it has been tested across 36 water-exposure scenarios, including high-pressure water jets and hot water exposure.

Then things get even more ridiculous.

The phone's wet-touch technology is designed to maintain touch responsiveness in heavy rain, with Oppo claiming resistance to rainfall intensities of up to 1,000mm/h.

✨ GennieGPT: So you can use it in a monsoon!

Shayak: That's actually useful in India. Because nothing is more annoying than standing under a shop awning during a classic Mumbai downpour, trying to book a cab while your phone interprets raindrops as seventeen simultaneous taps.

✨ GennieGPT: Aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame! Collision beams! Airbag-style cushioning! This phone has better safety equipment than some cars!

Shayak: Let's not start crash-testing it.

The F35 Pro 5G uses an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame with collision beams, airbag-style cushioning and reinforced glass. Oppo says the device has also undergone SGS reliability testing.

The back itself uses a one-piece cold-carving process involving a 1.5mm composite polymer sheet made from acrylic and polycarbonate. Oppo says it is three times thicker than standard injection-moulded alternatives and designed to be shatter-resistant.

The Phone Wants To Be A Fashion Accessory

✨ GennieGPT: Smile Curve Design! Starry Sea Lens Module! Sunrise Orange! Wave Blue! Twilight Brown! This is giving fashion week!

Shayak: You're getting distracted by the colour names again. But Oppo has clearly paid attention to the visual identity.

The camera module gets sparkling-sand accents, while the Smile Curve Design uses curved geometry around the camera area. The phone comes in Sunrise Orange, Wave Blue and Twilight Brown (the unit we reviewed). The more interesting part is that Oppo has managed to pair that design-led approach with a ruggedness pitch.

Most rugged phones look like they were designed by someone who owns six tactical flashlights. This one is trying to have a little personality.

The Dimensity 7360 MAX Enters The Ring

✨ GennieGPT: Dimensity 7360 MAX! 4nm! 1 million-plus AnTuTu! 30% CPU boost! 35% GPU boost! This is a beast!

Shayak: There it is. The benchmark worship has begun.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX is built on a 4nm process. Oppo claims a 30% improvement in CPU multi-core performance and a 35% GPU performance boost over the previous-generation Dimensity chip. The company also quotes an AnTuTu score of more than one million for the 8GB + 256GB variant under its stated testing conditions.

✨ GennieGPT: One million! Therefore, fastest phone in the universe!

Shayak: No. AnTuTu is useful as a reference point, but a benchmark score isn't a personality test for a smartphone. The more interesting question is whether the phone can maintain performance without turning into a portable hand warmer. And Oppo has clearly thought about that too.

The F35 Pro 5G gets a 5,000mm² vapour chamber cooling system designed to improve heat dissipation and maintain consistent performance under demanding workloads.

That's especially relevant given the combination of a high-refresh display, relatively powerful chipset and gaming ambitions.

✨ GennieGPT: AI! AI! AI! ColorOS 16 has AI!

Shayak: Yep, Gennie has found her trigger word. ColorOS 16 brings Oppo's Trinity Engine, Parallel Loading and Adaptive Scheduling Architecture, with Oppo claiming an overall smoothness improvement of up to 15%.

There are also practical AI tools.

The phone can generate social media copy from images, help rewrite documents, proofread, translate and summarise supported content.

Then there's AI Ultra-Clear Documents, which can sharpen text, correct perspective distortion and turn photographed documents into cleaner digital scans. AI Extract can pull text from images as well.

✨ GennieGPT: Finally! A phone that can do your paperwork!

Shayak: Now you're talking. That's the sort of AI feature I actually like: less “look what AI can generate” and more “please make my boring administrative life slightly less terrible.”

And yes, there is an IRED blaster. It's there. And unlike some of the increasingly elaborate AI features, an IR blaster can actually be handy if you want to control compatible appliances from your phone.

It's a small addition, but a nice one.

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Oppo F35 Pro Review: Final Verdict

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G is not trying to win the smartphone race by becoming the smartest phone in the room. It's trying something more straightforward. Make the screen good. Make the cameras capable. Make the battery enormous. Make the phone tough. Add useful software tricks. Then make it look reasonably stylish while you're at it.

And honestly, that's a refreshing philosophy, especially considering the price tags. The Oppo F35 Pro starts at Rs 45,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model, and goes up to Rs 54,999 for the top-end 8GB + 256GB model.

The 8,000mAh battery is the headline act. The 50MP main camera with OIS and 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera give the phone a serious imaging pitch, while 4K recording on both sides makes it particularly interesting for people who shoot a lot of video. The 144Hz AMOLED panel, Dimensity 7360 MAX and 5,000mm² VC cooling system round out the performance package.

Then there is the durability. IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K is Oppo basically saying: go ahead, take this thing outside.

It's the smartphone equivalent of a person turning up to a house party wearing a designer jacket, hiking boots and carrying an enormous power bank. Slightly overprepared? Absolutely. But sometimes, that's exactly the ethos you need in your daily driver phone.

Oppo F35 Pro 5G is essentially the smartphone equivalent of a Swiss Army knife that went to the gym: it wants to do a little bit of everything, but it especially wants you to know that it can survive the journey.

Should You Buy Oppo F35 Pro?