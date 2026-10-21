Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon's Great Indian Festival offers Canon RF/RF-S lenses.

APS-C camera crop factor affects lens focal length view.

Three Canon lenses suit various photography styles and budgets.

Verify lens mount, seller, warranty before making purchase.

Most Canon mirrorless buyers start with the kit lens and then wonder what to buy next. A second lens can make a bigger difference to your photos than a more expensive body. Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026, which began on October 8 and has no announced end date, lists several Canon RF and RF-S lenses, from Rs 17,199 to over Rs 45,000. Here is a guide to which lens suits which kind of photographer.

Understand The Crop Factor First

Canon's EOS R100, R50 and R10 use APS-C sensors, which crop the view by about 1.6 times compared with a full-frame camera. So a 50mm lens gives a field of view similar to an 80mm lens on a full-frame camera, and a 35mm lens behaves like about 56mm.

This matters because a 50mm lens on an APS-C body is a tight portrait lens that can feel narrow in a small room, while a 35mm lens is closer to a natural "standard" view. RF-S lenses are designed specifically for APS-C cameras, while RF lenses work on both.

Lens Prices And Uses On Amazon

Amazon listings showed these prices in mid-October, and they can change.

Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM: Rs 17,199 (MRP Rs 18,995), a compact, lightweight lens of about 160 grams. It suits portraits and low-light photos, and gives about an 80mm view on APS-C cameras.

Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM: Rs 44,590 (MRP Rs 45,995) on its product page, though another listing showed Rs 44,200. It has image stabilisation and macro capability, which suits everyday shooting, travel and close-ups, and gives about a 56mm view on APS-C cameras.

Canon RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM: Rs 45,995 (MRP Rs 49,995), an all-in-one zoom that covers wide angles to telephoto in one lens, useful for travel and events.

Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM, the common kit lens: listed at Rs 28,995 on an authorised Canon retailer if bought separately.

Which Lens For Which Photographer

Choose the RF 50mm f/1.8 if you want the cheapest big upgrade for portraits, indoor shots and blurred backgrounds. Choose the RF 35mm Macro if you prefer a more natural view for travel, street and food photography and can afford the premium. Choose the RF-S 18-150mm if you want one lens for everything and do not want to change lenses. For vlogging on an R50 V, a wider lens is generally more useful than a 50mm, since an 80mm view makes it hard to film yourself at arm's length.

Mistakes To Avoid

Do not buy a lens before you know what you want to shoot, because lenses are often the biggest long-term cost of a camera system. Avoid unbranded filters and adapters with no reviews, which can reduce sharpness. And remember that a lens is only as good as your technique: learning to use a wide aperture and good light will improve photos more than gear.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values. Confirm that the lens mount is RF or RF-S and not the older EF or EF-S mount, which needs an adapter, and check the seller and the Indian warranty.

You can browse Canon lenses and cameras on Amazon and explore more camera deals before you compare the final payable amount.