Before Amazon & Flipkart Sales Begin: How To Spot Best Bank, Card Offers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two major Indian festive sales begin October 8-9.

Amazon partners SBI; Flipkart ties with Axis, ICICI.

Verify offer terms, card eligibility, and discount caps.

Compare final prices; buy prudently, check seller.

Two of India's biggest festive sales are days away, and the card you pay with can change how much you actually save. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begins on October 8, while Flipkart Big Billion Days opens to everyone on October 9, with early access for eligible members on October 8.

Who Partners With Whom

Let's start with what has been confirmed.

Amazon is offering a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit cards, debit cards and credit card EMI transactions, with Prime members getting up to 10 per cent extra savings on select offers.

Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for up to 10 per cent off on eligible cards, and Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders also get sale benefits.

What To Do After Finding The Right Offer

Finding the right offer takes a few minutes. Check the bank offers section on the sale page and the product page, confirm that your exact card variant is eligible, and read the terms.

Instant discounts usually carry a cap per card, a minimum order value and exclusions, and those details decide your real saving. Amazon has not detailed every cap in its announcement, so verify them at checkout.

Using them well is about sequencing. Select the specific card on the payment page so the discount shows before you pay, then compare the final payable amount on both platforms.

On big purchases, an uncapped cashback card such as the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, which offers 5 per cent to Prime members and 3 per cent to others, can beat a capped instant discount.

You can check current bank and card offers on Amazon ahead of the sale and note today's price for your chosen model as a baseline.

Finally, do not buy just for the offer. Confirm the seller, warranty and return window, and spend only what you can repay, since a card discount does not cancel interest on unpaid dues.