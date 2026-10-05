The Amazon Great Indian Festival begins on October 8. Flipkart Big Billion Days opens to everyone on October 9, with early access for eligible members on October 8.
Before Amazon & Flipkart Sales Begin: How To Spot Best Bank, Card Offers
Amazon's sale starts October 8 and Flipkart's October 9. Here is how to find, check and stack SBI, Axis and ICICI card offers so your festive discount is not lost to caps.
- Two major Indian festive sales begin October 8-9.
- Amazon partners SBI; Flipkart ties with Axis, ICICI.
- Verify offer terms, card eligibility, and discount caps.
- Compare final prices; buy prudently, check seller.
Two of India's biggest festive sales are days away, and the card you pay with can change how much you actually save. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begins on October 8, while Flipkart Big Billion Days opens to everyone on October 9, with early access for eligible members on October 8.
Who Partners With Whom
Let's start with what has been confirmed.
Amazon is offering a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit cards, debit cards and credit card EMI transactions, with Prime members getting up to 10 per cent extra savings on select offers.
Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for up to 10 per cent off on eligible cards, and Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders also get sale benefits.
What To Do After Finding The Right Offer
Finding the right offer takes a few minutes. Check the bank offers section on the sale page and the product page, confirm that your exact card variant is eligible, and read the terms.
Instant discounts usually carry a cap per card, a minimum order value and exclusions, and those details decide your real saving. Amazon has not detailed every cap in its announcement, so verify them at checkout.
Using them well is about sequencing. Select the specific card on the payment page so the discount shows before you pay, then compare the final payable amount on both platforms.
On big purchases, an uncapped cashback card such as the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, which offers 5 per cent to Prime members and 3 per cent to others, can beat a capped instant discount.
You can check current bank and card offers on Amazon ahead of the sale and note today's price for your chosen model as a baseline.
Finally, do not buy just for the offer. Confirm the seller, warranty and return window, and spend only what you can repay, since a card discount does not cancel interest on unpaid dues.
Frequently Asked Questions
When do the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales start?
Which banks offer discounts during the Amazon and Flipkart festive sales?
Amazon offers a 10% instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for up to 10% off on eligible cards.
How can I ensure I get the advertised bank discount?
Check the bank offers section and product page, confirm your exact card variant is eligible, and read the terms. Instant discounts usually have caps, minimum order values, and exclusions.
Can an uncapped cashback card be more beneficial than an instant discount?
Yes, for big purchases, an uncapped cashback card like the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can beat a capped instant discount. It offers 5% to Prime members and 3% to others.
What should I consider beyond the discount when making a purchase?
Do not buy just for the offer; confirm the seller, warranty, and return window. Also, spend only what you can repay, as a card discount does not cancel interest on unpaid dues.