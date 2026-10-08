Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Canon PowerShot V1 vlogging camera discounted before festival.

Features 1.4-inch sensor, 22.3MP, fixed lens, and stabilization.

V1 suits pocketability; R50 V offers interchangeable lens flexibility.

Verify seller, warranty, return policy, and final price.

Canon's PowerShot V1 is a pocket-sized vlogging camera built around a 1.4-inch type sensor, larger than the 1-inch type found in many compact rivals. It is listed on Amazon India at Rs 1,47,479 against an MRP of Rs 1,51,479, a 3 per cent discount, ahead of the Great Indian Festival 2026.

What The V1 offers

Canon lists a 22.3 megapixel sensor paired with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus and a fixed zoom lens that covers roughly 16-50mm in full-frame terms at f/2.8-4.5. The lens has optical stabilisation rated at up to 5 stops, and an internal cooling fan helps the camera record video for longer.

USB-C handles charging, live streaming and webcam use, and Wi-Fi supports wireless transfers. The body weighs 426 grams with the battery and card, so it is far easier to carry all day than a mirrorless kit with a lens.

Who It Suits, And Who Should Look Elsewhere

The V1 suits creators who want a single, light camera for vlogs, travel and live streams without changing lenses. Its fixed lens is the trade-off, since you cannot swap to a longer zoom or a faster prime.

Canon's own EOS R50 V kit is listed on Amazon at Rs 67,990, less than half the V1's price, and offers interchangeable RF lenses and a larger APS-C sensor, though the body and lens together take more space and there is no viewfinder.

Buyers who prize pocketability should lean towards the V1, while those who want lens flexibility and a lower entry price may prefer the EOS R50 V.

Check The Seller, Warranty & Final Price

At this price point, the details matter. A price-tracking site lists the Amazon offer as an imported unit, so confirm who the seller is, whether an Indian warranty applies and what the return policy covers.

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply, so work out the final payable amount before you order.

You can check Canon camera deals on Amazon and compare the V1 with the other models on your shortlist.