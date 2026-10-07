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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsCanon EOS R50 V At Rs 67,990? What Vloggers Should Know About Amazon's Festive Sale Listing

Canon EOS R50 V At Rs 67,990? What Vloggers Should Know About Amazon's Festive Sale Listing

Canon's EOS R50 V vlogging camera is listed at Rs 67,990 on Amazon's festive sale page against an MRP of Rs 79,995. Here is what it offers and where it falls short.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Camera provides 10-bit 4K video and Dual Pixel autofocus.
  • Designed for video, it lacks EVF; factor accessory costs.
  • Sale price Rs 67,990; check Amazon for card discounts.

Canon India lists internal 10-bit 4K 60p recording with Canon Log 3, real-time LUT preview, false colour and zebra display. Reviews note that 4K 60p is cropped, while uncropped 4K runs at 30p. The 24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor works with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus, and the body adds record buttons on the top and front, a tally lamp and a flip-out touchscreen.

A side tripod socket makes vertical shooting easier, and livestreaming is supported over USB-C, HDMI or wireless connections. Canon says the kit lens is a wide-angle power zoom suited to selfies and vlogging.

ALSO READ: Canon EOS R100 Or EOS R50? How To Pick Your First Mirrorless Camera

What To Weigh Before Buying

The R50 V has no electronic viewfinder, so you will frame shots on the screen, which can be harder in bright sunlight. It is also built mainly for video, so buyers who mostly want stills may be better served by the EOS R50.

The RF mount accepts Canon's RF lenses, but lenses add to the cost, so budget for at least a microphone and a spare battery or USB power bank.

ALSO READ: Amazon Sale 2026 Laptop Guide: 5 (Plus One) Things You Must Check Before Buying

Count The Final Price

The Rs 67,990 figure is the listed sale price, so check whether the sale price changes when the event goes live. Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and as a special treat, Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply.

You can check the latest Canon camera deals on Amazon and compare the final payable amount, the warranty and the return window before you order. Prices on Amazon can change during the sale, so note today's price as a baseline.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main video recording specifications of the Canon R50 V?

It offers internal 10-bit 4K 60p recording with Canon Log 3. However, 4K 60p is cropped, while uncropped 4K records at 30p.

Does the Canon R50 V include an electronic viewfinder?

No, the R50 V does not have an electronic viewfinder. Users will frame shots on the flip-out touchscreen, which may be difficult in bright sunlight.

What is the primary purpose or target user for the R50 V?

The R50 V is built mainly for video creators, especially vloggers and those interested in livestreaming. Still photographers might find the EOS R50 a better fit.

What is the listed sale price and are there any discounts for the R50 V?

The listed sale price is Rs 67,990. There's a 10% instant discount for SBI cardholders and up to 10% extra benefits for Prime members.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Canon TEchnology News Amazon Great India Festival Sale
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