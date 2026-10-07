Canon EOS R50 V At Rs 67,990? What Vloggers Should Know About Amazon's Festive Sale Listing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Camera provides 10-bit 4K video and Dual Pixel autofocus.

Designed for video, it lacks EVF; factor accessory costs.

Sale price Rs 67,990; check Amazon for card discounts.

Canon India lists internal 10-bit 4K 60p recording with Canon Log 3, real-time LUT preview, false colour and zebra display. Reviews note that 4K 60p is cropped, while uncropped 4K runs at 30p. The 24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor works with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus, and the body adds record buttons on the top and front, a tally lamp and a flip-out touchscreen.

A side tripod socket makes vertical shooting easier, and livestreaming is supported over USB-C, HDMI or wireless connections. Canon says the kit lens is a wide-angle power zoom suited to selfies and vlogging.

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What To Weigh Before Buying

The R50 V has no electronic viewfinder, so you will frame shots on the screen, which can be harder in bright sunlight. It is also built mainly for video, so buyers who mostly want stills may be better served by the EOS R50.

The RF mount accepts Canon's RF lenses, but lenses add to the cost, so budget for at least a microphone and a spare battery or USB power bank.

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Count The Final Price

The Rs 67,990 figure is the listed sale price, so check whether the sale price changes when the event goes live. Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and as a special treat, Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply.

You can check the latest Canon camera deals on Amazon and compare the final payable amount, the warranty and the return window before you order. Prices on Amazon can change during the sale, so note today's price as a baseline.