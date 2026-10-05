Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 previews premium phone deals.

Samsung S25 Ultra, iPhone 16 feature major price drops.

Xiaomi, Z Fold, OnePlus 13s also offer attractive discounts.

SBI cardholders receive 10% instant discount on purchases.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begins on October 8, and the retailer has already revealed sale prices for several premium phones. Here are five flagship deals worth a look, as announced by Amazon. Final prices and stock can change once the sale goes live, so confirm the number on the product page before paying.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The phone, currently priced at Rs 99,999, will be available from Rs 84,999. Amazon says the price includes a Rs 5,000 coupon offer.

Xiaomi 17

Amazon has listed the Leica-backed flagship at Rs 59,999 with a flat Rs 3,000 bank discount and up to six months of No Cost EMI. It was named Best Camera Smartphone at Amazon's Best in Tech Awards.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The foldable starts at Rs 1,29,999 with up to 12 months of No Cost EMI. The price is not marked as offer-inclusive, so card benefits could lower the final amount.

iPhone 16

Apple's 2024 flagship, listed at Rs 89,900, drops to Rs 71,999 during the sale. Rival retailers may price it differently, so compare before buying.

OnePlus 13s

The compact flagship will cost Rs 49,999, down from Rs 54,999. SBI cardholders are listed to get an additional Rs 3,000 off, which would bring the effective price to Rs 46,999.

Gamers can also look at the iQOO 15R, available at Rs 46,499 after Rs 7,500 off with coupons.

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Before you buy, compare the final payable price after coupons, card discounts and exchange value, and check the seller and warranty. Amazon is offering a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI cards, though caps and minimum order values apply.

You can browse smartphone deals on Amazon now and note today's price for the model you want as a baseline.