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English NewsTechnologyAmazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, iPhone 16 Among Top 5 Flagship Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, iPhone 16 Among Top 5 Flagship Deals

Amazon's much-awaited Diwali sale starts October 8. From Galaxy S25 Ultra and Z Fold7 to Xiaomi 17 and iPhone 16, here are five flagship phone deals announced so far.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 previews premium phone deals.
  • Samsung S25 Ultra, iPhone 16 feature major price drops.
  • Xiaomi, Z Fold, OnePlus 13s also offer attractive discounts.
  • SBI cardholders receive 10% instant discount on purchases.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begins on October 8, and the retailer has already revealed sale prices for several premium phones. Here are five flagship deals worth a look, as announced by Amazon. Final prices and stock can change once the sale goes live, so confirm the number on the product page before paying.

ALSO READ: Before Amazon & Flipkart Sales Begin: How To Spot Best Bank, Card Offers

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The phone, currently priced at Rs 99,999, will be available from Rs 84,999. Amazon says the price includes a Rs 5,000 coupon offer.

Xiaomi 17

Amazon has listed the Leica-backed flagship at Rs 59,999 with a flat Rs 3,000 bank discount and up to six months of No Cost EMI. It was named Best Camera Smartphone at Amazon's Best in Tech Awards.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The foldable starts at Rs 1,29,999 with up to 12 months of No Cost EMI. The price is not marked as offer-inclusive, so card benefits could lower the final amount.

iPhone 16

Apple's 2024 flagship, listed at Rs 89,900, drops to Rs 71,999 during the sale. Rival retailers may price it differently, so compare before buying.

OnePlus 13s

The compact flagship will cost Rs 49,999, down from Rs 54,999. SBI cardholders are listed to get an additional Rs 3,000 off, which would bring the effective price to Rs 46,999.

Gamers can also look at the iQOO 15R, available at Rs 46,499 after Rs 7,500 off with coupons.

ALSO READ: Oppo F35 Pro Review: The Smartphone Equivalent Of A Swiss Army Knife

Before you buy, compare the final payable price after coupons, card discounts and exchange value, and check the seller and warranty. Amazon is offering a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI cards, though caps and minimum order values apply.

You can browse smartphone deals on Amazon now and note today's price for the model you want as a baseline.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begin?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is scheduled to start on October 8. Several premium phone deals have already been announced by Amazon.

What is the discounted price for the iPhone 16?

The iPhone 16, originally priced at Rs 89,900, will be available for Rs 71,999 during the sale. Customers should compare prices with rival retailers before purchasing.

Are there any special bank offers available during the sale?

Yes, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount on eligible SBI cards. Please note that caps and minimum order values may apply to this offer.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cost during the sale?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available for Rs 84,999, down from Rs 99,999. This price includes a Rs 5,000 coupon offer.

What offer is available for the Xiaomi 17?

The Xiaomi 17 is listed at Rs 59,999, which includes a flat Rs 3,000 bank discount. It also comes with an option for up to six months of No Cost EMI.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival TEchnology News
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