Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsSri Lanka Cricket Offers To Host IPL After BCCI Suspends 13th Edition Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Sri Lanka Cricket Offers To Host IPL After BCCI Suspends 13th Edition Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Crisis

“We have the venues and the resources to hold the IPL in Sri Lanka,” Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva told AFP.

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 17 Apr 2020 08:01 AM (IST)
New Delhi: The Sri Lankan Cricket Board on Thursday offered to host the Indian Premier League after   the 13th edition of IPL was indefinitely suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India keeping in mind the prevailing scenario in the India due to the  coronavirus pandemic. With the lockdown extended in India, BCCI confirmed that the cash-rich Twenty20 competition, already pushed back from its original start date of March 29, “will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so”. Sri Lanka’s cricket board on Thursday offered to host the lucrative tournament in the island nation, which says it has been less impacted by the virus. “We have the venues and the resources to hold the IPL in Sri Lanka,” Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva told AFP. Silva – who is set to make a formal offer to his Indian counterpart – hopes the outbreak could be brought under control in Sri Lanka, which is currently under an indefinite curfew to combat the spread of the virus. The cash-rich tournament was twice held outside India due to its dates clashing with parliamentary elections. South Africa hosted the second IPL edition in 2009, and the first half of the 2014 season took place in the UAE. “The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah added in a statement. “BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date.” A team official told AFP Wednesday the IPL would be indefinitely postponed, but that they would “find a window in the later end of the year to do it”. PM Narendra Modi announced this week that India’s lockdown will be extended till May 3. Media reports said the BCCI may aim for a tournament in September-October, ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on sporting tournaments, with the International Olympic Committee and Japan last month taking the historic decision to delay the Olympics by a year. Leading foreign players have been pushing for the IPL to take place, with Australia’s Steve Smith saying he hoped the league would be held “at some stage”.
Published at : 17 Apr 2020 07:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL13 Indian Premier League BCCI Covid19 Coronavirus
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget