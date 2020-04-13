Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSports'Don't Want Any Cricket Related Meeting Before Country Stands On Its Feet': BCCI Official To ABP News

There are news floating in from different corners that BCCI is thinking of organising IPL either in September or October end November window if Asia Cup or T20 World Cup is postponed. But from the discussion with the BCCI official, it is clear that no plans have been chalked out on that

By : Kuntal Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Apr 2020 07:42 PM (IST)
 
New Delhi: All sporting events around the world have come to a grinding halt due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Indian Premier League 2020 was postponed to April 15, after the BCCI deemed that it was not possible to start the cash-rich tournament on March 29 with the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continuing to rise in the country.  
There are news floating in from different corners that BCCI is thinking of organising IPL either in September or October end November window if Asia Cup or T20 World Cup is postponed. But from the discussion with the BCCI official, it is clear that no plans have been chalked out on that.
"We don't want to do any cricket related meeting before the country stands on its feet ", a top BCCI official told ABP News.
Every day different new proposed dates are coming up on different platforms. When asked about this the official said, "There is no basis of this news. As a responsible organisation, we are also looking to see the country bounce back first and then think about discussing cricket and IPL".
Here Are The Reasons Why Chances Of Conducting IPL Anytime Soon Look Bleak-
1. BCCI is not yet aware of the future of Australia, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and South African cricketers.
2. No clarity on when the travel bans will be lifted.
3. As coronavirus hot spots are changing every day and new places are spotted, there is no clarity on the venues to organise cricket.
The BCCI official added, " It is a war-like situation and we want to back our country. There are different ways through which we can serve the country and humanity and BCCI wants to do that at the moment and forget about cricket for a while ".
Published at : 13 Apr 2020 07:42 PM (IST)
