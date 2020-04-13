Explorer
'Don't Want Any Cricket Related Meeting Before Country Stands On Its Feet': BCCI Official To ABP News
There are news floating in from different corners that BCCI is thinking of organising IPL either in September or October end November window if Asia Cup or T20 World Cup is postponed. But from the discussion with the BCCI official, it is clear that no plans have been chalked out on that
New Delhi: All sporting events around the world have come to a grinding halt due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Indian Premier League 2020 was postponed to April 15, after the BCCI deemed that it was not possible to start the cash-rich tournament on March 29 with the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continuing to rise in the country.
There are news floating in from different corners that BCCI is thinking of organising IPL either in September or October end November window if Asia Cup or T20 World Cup is postponed. But from the discussion with the BCCI official, it is clear that no plans have been chalked out on that.
"We don't want to do any cricket related meeting before the country stands on its feet ", a top BCCI official told ABP News.
Every day different new proposed dates are coming up on different platforms. When asked about this the official said, "There is no basis of this news. As a responsible organisation, we are also looking to see the country bounce back first and then think about discussing cricket and IPL".Here Are The Reasons Why Chances Of Conducting IPL Anytime Soon Look Bleak-
1. BCCI is not yet aware of the future of Australia, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and South African cricketers.
2. No clarity on when the travel bans will be lifted.
3. As coronavirus hot spots are changing every day and new places are spotted, there is no clarity on the venues to organise cricket.
The BCCI official added, " It is a war-like situation and we want to back our country. There are different ways through which we can serve the country and humanity and BCCI wants to do that at the moment and forget about cricket for a while ".
Follow Sports News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Business
'I'm Happy That Tesla Chose Maharashtra,' Says CM Fadnavis At Mumbai Showroom Inauguration
Auto
Tesla Model Y India Launch Price Revealed: Specs, Colour Options, Deliveries, More
World
Jaishankar Meets Chinese President Xi Jinping, First Time After Galwan Clash
Cities
Bomb Threat Sent To Bombay Stock Exchange In Name Of 'Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan'
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion
Advertisement