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English NewsSportsCricket'I Said Let's Do It Openly': Shahid Afridi Opens Up On Infamous Ball-Biting Controversy

'I Said Let's Do It Openly': Shahid Afridi Opens Up On Infamous Ball-Biting Controversy

Shahid Afridi revealed a rather cheeky explanation for the infamous 2010 ball-biting incident against Australia that resulted in a two-match ban.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shahid Afridi recently recalled his 2010 ball-tampering incident.
  • He justified biting the ball to help his struggling bowlers.
  • Officials replaced the ball back then; Afridi received two-T20I ban.

Shahid Afridi Ball-Tampering: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi recently revisited one of the most bizarre episodes of his international career, recalling the 2010 incident in which television cameras appeared to catch him biting the cricket ball during Pakistan's match against Australia.The footage of Afridi biting the ball was flagged by the TV umpire to the on-field officials, who subsequently spoke to the Pakistan captain before replacing the ball. Years later, Afridi has offered his own explanation for what happened, delivering the revelation with a cheeky tone.

Afridi Revisits Infamous Ball-Tampering Episode

Speaking on the Fawad Alam Show podcast on YouTube, Afridi said:

"I knew my bowlers wouldn't be able to do anything, so I was helping them," 

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"There are a few instances that a person says, “Man, why did I do that?” But even by doing it one learns for next time. People ruin the ball in different ways, I said let's do it openly.” he added.

What Action Was Taken Against Afridi?

The incident occurred during Pakistan's two-wicket defeat to Australia at the WACA in Perth.

Afridi's actions became a major talking point during and after the contest, with the match officials taking action over the condition of the ball.

Afridi was subsequently charged under Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 42.3 of the Laws of Cricket.

The former Pakistan captain was called before match referee Ranjan Madugalle immediately after the game. According to the details from the time, Afridi admitted the offence, apologised and expressed regret over his actions.

The punishment handed to him was a ban from two T20Is.

The episode remains one of the more infamous controversies involving Pakistan, particularly because the cameras captured the unusual act and the officials responded during the match itself.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the ball-tampering incident involving Shahid Afridi?

Shahid Afridi was caught on camera biting the cricket ball during a 2010 match against Australia. The TV umpire flagged the incident, leading to the ball's replacement.

When did Shahid Afridi's ball-tampering incident occur?

The incident took place in 2010 during Pakistan's two-wicket defeat to Australia. It occurred at the WACA in Perth.

Why did Shahid Afridi say he tampered with the ball?

Afridi explained he bit the ball because the pitch was flat, and his bowlers weren't getting movement, so he wanted to help them. He also stated,

What action was taken against Shahid Afridi for the ball-tampering?

Afridi was charged under ICC Code of Conduct Article 2.2.9, admitted the offense, and was subsequently banned from two T20Is.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Vs Pakistan Shahid Afridi ICC Cricket Controversy
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