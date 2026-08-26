'I Said Let's Do It Openly': Shahid Afridi Opens Up On Infamous Ball-Biting Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shahid Afridi recently recalled his 2010 ball-tampering incident.

He justified biting the ball to help his struggling bowlers.

Officials replaced the ball back then; Afridi received two-T20I ban.

Shahid Afridi Ball-Tampering: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi recently revisited one of the most bizarre episodes of his international career, recalling the 2010 incident in which television cameras appeared to catch him biting the cricket ball during Pakistan's match against Australia.The footage of Afridi biting the ball was flagged by the TV umpire to the on-field officials, who subsequently spoke to the Pakistan captain before replacing the ball. Years later, Afridi has offered his own explanation for what happened, delivering the revelation with a cheeky tone.

"Why hide it? Let's do ball-tampering openly." ~ Shahid Afridi



Shahid Afridi: "The pitch was so flat that it wasn't offering any movement or turn. I knew my bowlers wouldn't be able to do much, so I decided to help them.



Malik told me to scratch the ball, so I said, 'Why hide… pic.twitter.com/9w16FVk6Qe August 25, 2026

Afridi Revisits Infamous Ball-Tampering Episode

Speaking on the Fawad Alam Show podcast on YouTube, Afridi said:

"I knew my bowlers wouldn't be able to do anything, so I was helping them,"

Also Check || WATCH: Ronaldo Furious After Getting Substituted As Al-Nassr Complete Stunning Comeback

"There are a few instances that a person says, “Man, why did I do that?” But even by doing it one learns for next time. People ruin the ball in different ways, I said let's do it openly.” he added.

What Action Was Taken Against Afridi?

The incident occurred during Pakistan's two-wicket defeat to Australia at the WACA in Perth.

Afridi's actions became a major talking point during and after the contest, with the match officials taking action over the condition of the ball.

Afridi was subsequently charged under Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 42.3 of the Laws of Cricket.

The former Pakistan captain was called before match referee Ranjan Madugalle immediately after the game. According to the details from the time, Afridi admitted the offence, apologised and expressed regret over his actions.

The punishment handed to him was a ban from two T20Is.

The episode remains one of the more infamous controversies involving Pakistan, particularly because the cameras captured the unusual act and the officials responded during the match itself.