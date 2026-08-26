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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Ronaldo Furious After Getting Substituted As Al-Nassr Complete Stunning Comeback

WATCH: Ronaldo Furious After Getting Substituted As Al-Nassr Complete Stunning Comeback

Cristiano Ronaldo looked agigated after being substituted, but Al-Nassr staged a stunning 3-2 comeback against Al-Ettifaq through Sadio Mane’s late winner.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 11:27 AM (IST)

Ronaldo Angry Reaction: Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure during Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Ettifaq on Monday after being withdrawn at the interval, with his team two goals behind at the time. The Portugal superstar appeared unhappy with the decision as he made his way towards the touchline. Ronaldo was seen removing his captain's armband in apparent frustration, with Al-Nassr facing a difficult second half.

What followed, however, was a remarkable turnaround that saw Al-Nassr recover from 0-2 down to secure a 3-2 victory.

Ronaldo Substituted As Al-Nassr Trail 2-1

Ronaldo started the match but his evening ended shortly after the restart. He was replaced in the 46th minute, with Al-Nassr still searching for a way back into the contest.

The forward's reaction immediately became one of the major talking points of the match.

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His decision to remove the captain's armband as he left the field underlined his frustration at being taken off while his side were trailing.

Despite Ronaldo's early exit, Al-Nassr eventually found the response they needed.

Mane Leads Incredible Al-Nassr Fightback

The comeback did not begin until the closing stages, with Al-Nassr finally finding a breakthrough in the 74th minute.

Sadio Mane reduced the deficit after being released by Joao Felix. The Senegalese forward kept his composure and finished the opportunity to give his team renewed hope.

Al-Nassr needed only three more minutes to erase the remaining deficit. Felix delivered a dangerous corner into the box, and Abdulelah Al-Amri rose above the defence to send a powerful header into the net.

With the score level, Al-Nassr continued pushing for a winner, and Mane eventually completed the turnaround in dramatic fashion.

The forward raced into space and found the net in the final minute of regulation time. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, threatening to deny Al-Nassr a remarkable comeback.

However, a VAR review changed the decision. The goal was eventually awarded, sending Al-Nassr into celebrations and completing a stunning 3-2 victory.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Sadio Mane Al Nassr Joao Felix
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