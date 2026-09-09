Asian Games Hotel Drama Ends, BCCI Reveals Accommodation Plan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI confirms India will use Asian Games allocated accommodation.

Facilities are suitable, although not typical five-star luxury.

IOA confirms issue resolved; organizers provide varied accommodations.

India Asian Games: The uncertainty surrounding India’s accommodation at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan appears to have been resolved, with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirming that the Indian cricket teams will stay in the accommodation allocated by the Games organisers. The arrangements may not match the five-star standards India’s cricketers typically enjoy on overseas tours, but he insisted that the facilities are suitable and that neither the players nor the board have major concerns.

The issue arose amid reports about the limited availability of premium hotels in Nagoya, where the Asian Games will be held. Despite the initial uncertainty, the BCCI has now maintained that the accommodation plan is acceptable.

Rajeev Shukla Says BCCI Happy With Accommodation

Rajeev Shukla explained that India will use the facilities provided through the official Asian Games arrangement, while the board will continue to monitor the accommodation to ensure the players remain comfortable.

"Whatever they (organisers) are providing, we are staying there and we are keeping a watch what kind of accommodation is being given so that our players are comfortable. Definitely those are not of five-star but a good accommodation,"

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His comments come after reports suggested that the BCCI was unhappy with the hotels initially assigned to the Indian contingent.

However, he sought to play down the issue, making it clear that the board’s priority is ensuring adequate facilities rather than insisting on the luxury standards associated with major international cricket tours.

PT Usha Confirms Hotel Issue Has Been Sorted

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha also indicated that the accommodation matter has been resolved, although some uncertainty remains over the details of the bookings.

Speaking to PTI, she said:

"No problem, I think. We have already booked (the hotels). For every player, we cannot book hotel rooms because the accommodation is (not) like (Athletes') Village. They (organisers) are providing a ship and small villas also,"

The comments provide further clarity on the unusual accommodation setup in Japan.

Unlike traditional multi-sport events where athletes are concentrated in an Athletes’ Village, organisers are using a combination of hotels, ships and smaller accommodation facilities.

The BCCI’s latest position therefore suggests that India’s cricketers will accept the arrangements made through the Asian Games system rather than seeking separate luxury hotels.