BCCI Bags Rs 129.85 Crore! These 3 Brands Land Major India Cricket Partnership

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI secured new associate partners until March 2028.

Campa Cola, SBI Life, ChatGPT secured Rs 129.85 crore deal.

Campa Cola led bidding; partners gain visibility, no jerseys.

BCCI New Deal: The BCCI has finalised a new associate partnership arrangement for the Indian cricket team’s upcoming home fixtures, with Campa Cola, SBI Life and ChatGPT securing rights through March 2028. The agreement will cover 35 matches involving India, replacing the previous associate partnership contract that expired in August 2026. The latest deal is set to bring around Rs 129.85 crore into the BCCI’s coffers over the duration of the agreement. Campa Cola, backed by Reliance Industries, emerged as the highest bidder, while SBI Life and ChatGPT also secured spots after submitting competitive offers.

Campa Cola Leads Bidding At Rs 1.31 Crore Per Match

Campa Cola secured the top rate by bidding Rs 1.31 crore for every match covered by the agreement.

SBI Life and ChatGPT each offered Rs 1.2 crore per match.

Bisleri and Indian Oil Corporation were also involved in the bidding process, matching the Rs 1.2 crore figure but ultimately missing out on the final associate partner slots.

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The combined agreement is expected to generate Rs 129.85 crore for 35 matches until March 2028, giving the BCCI a significant commercial boost from its associate sponsorship portfolio.

The latest partnership follows the board’s decision in July to invite companies to bid for title sponsorship and associate partner rights across Indian cricket events.

The package included international matches as well as major domestic competitions such as the Ranji Trophy.

Associate Partners Won’t Appear On India Jerseys

Despite their status as official associate partners, the three brands will not feature on the Indian team’s playing shirts.

The BCCI’s sponsorship structure reserves jersey space for the title sponsor. Apollo Tyres is currently the main sponsor displayed on the front of India’s shirt.

Associate partners instead receive visibility through broadcast graphics and on-ground branding.

Their logos can appear in television coverage, including graphics positioned around the field, as well as placements on boundary cushions.

The new arrangement comes ahead of India’s next home assignment, with the West Indies scheduled to tour the country from September 27.

India and the West Indies are set to play three ODIs and five T20Is during the tour, giving the newly appointed associate partners an immediate opportunity to gain exposure across a packed home schedule.