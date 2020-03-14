Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsBCCI Suspends All Domestic Cricket Tournaments Till Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BCCI Suspends All Domestic Cricket Tournaments Till Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The BCCI had earlier postponed the start of the Indian Premier League to April 15 owing to the health hazards posed by the novel virus.

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 14 Mar 2020 04:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
New Delhi: Board For Cricket Control In India has suspended all major domestic tournaments coming up in the cricket calendar till further notice amid the coronavirus scare. All matches of Women's Under 19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Women's Under 23 knockout, Women’s Under 23 One-Day Challenger have been put on hold till further notice. The BCCI had earlier postponed the start of the Indian Premier League to April 15 owing to the health hazards posed by the novel virus. The coronavirus has had a severe impact on the holding of major international tournaments with most of the international and domestic sports federations cancelling or postponing events as a preventive measure to contain / curb the spread of COVID-19. International sporting bodies like the BWF, FIFA and ATP have suspended major tournaments as a precautionary measure. Amid the coronavirus declared a pandemic by the WHO, there is a serious threat looming large on the holding of the 202o Olympic Games slated to be held later this year in Tokyo, Japan.
Published at : 14 Mar 2020 04:47 PM (IST)
