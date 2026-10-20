Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi Breaks World Record, Creates History At 19

Sheetal Devi continues to make her mark in international para-archery. The 19-year-old Indian archer set a world record during the women's compound archery qualification round at the 2026 Asian Para Games, scoring an impressive 149. The previous record belonged to British archer Jessica Stretton.

Sheetal carried her momentum into the knockout stages. In the pre-quarterfinals, she defeated Hong Kong's representative 149–134 to book her place in the quarterfinals. She then overcame Agustina of the Philippines 147–135 in the last eight before beating a Japanese opponent 145–137 in the semifinals to secure a place in the final.

The Indian archer had won two gold medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games, and she is aiming to add to her medal collection this time around. Sheetal also became the Para Archery World Champion in 2025 and claimed bronze in the mixed team event at the 2024 Paralympics, further establishing herself among the leading names in the sport.

What Is Sheetal Devi's Medical Condition?

Born on January 10, 2007, in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, Sheetal Devi has phocomelia, a congenital condition that affects the development of the limbs. She was born without arms and has developed a distinctive technique that allows her to aim and shoot arrows using her feet.

Her achievements have brought international attention to her skill, determination and remarkable approach to archery.

India Reaches 21 Medals At Asian Para Games 2026

India's medal tally continued to grow at the 2026 Asian Para Games, reaching 21 medals at the time of reporting. The contingent had secured five gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals.

At the previous edition in 2022, India finished with 111 medals, including 29 gold. The Indian contingent will be looking to build on that performance at the ongoing Games.