Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries as House Speaker.

Jeffries would be the first Black Speaker nominee.

Democrats secured House majority, ensuring Jeffries' leadership.

Clark, Aguilar, Jordan, Schumer named as other leaders.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday nominated Hakeem Jeffries to be the next speaker.

What do we know so far about Jeffries and the speakership?

Jeffries, who represents a district in New York, would be the first Black person to fill the role. He received 251 out of 265 ballots cast in a closed-door, secret vote.

"Thank you House Democrats. Together, we will deliver bold change," Jeffries posted on X after the vote. "And make a big difference for the American people!"

Some progressive Democrats voted against Jeffries' speakership, with the congressman considered by some to be in the moderate wing of the party.

The entire House will do a roll call vote on January 3, 2027, to elect a speaker when the new Congress convenes. As Democrats won control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, claiming at least 257 of 435 seats in the lower chamber of US Congress, the 56-year-old Jeffries is all but certain to get the position.

In a rebuke of US President Donald Trump's Republican Party, Democrats also won 56 seats and control of the Senate, the upper house of US Congress.

Jeffries will steer Democratic priorities in the House, such as possible legislation and investigations of the Trump administration. He will also be second in line to the presidency after Vice President JD Vance.

Who are the other leaders in the next Congress?

Under Jeffries, Massachusetts Representative Katherine Clark will serve as female majority leader, and Pete Aguilar of California will serve as majority whip. Clark will be the first woman to serve in that position, with Aguilar the first Latino to fill his elected role in the House.

For the Republican House delegation in the new Congress, Jim Jordan, a representative of Ohio, will be the next House minority leader. Jordan is a staunch Trump supporter.

In the Senate, Chuck Schumer of New York is the frontrunner to lead Democrats in the upper chamber, with Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen also in the running.

Republican South Dakota Senator John Thune, who currently serves as Senate majority leader, is expected to be minority leader next year.