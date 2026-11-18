If elected, Hakeem Jeffries would be the first Black Speaker of the US House. Democrats nominated him with 251 of 265 ballots, and he is expected to secure the role.
US House Democrats Back Hakeem Jeffries For Speaker Post
Jeffries is set to be the first Black speaker of the US House of Representatives when Democrats take control of the chamber next year.
- Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries as House Speaker.
- Jeffries would be the first Black Speaker nominee.
- Democrats secured House majority, ensuring Jeffries' leadership.
- Clark, Aguilar, Jordan, Schumer named as other leaders.
Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday nominated Hakeem Jeffries to be the next speaker.
What do we know so far about Jeffries and the speakership?
Jeffries, who represents a district in New York, would be the first Black person to fill the role. He received 251 out of 265 ballots cast in a closed-door, secret vote.
"Thank you House Democrats. Together, we will deliver bold change," Jeffries posted on X after the vote. "And make a big difference for the American people!"
Some progressive Democrats voted against Jeffries' speakership, with the congressman considered by some to be in the moderate wing of the party.
The entire House will do a roll call vote on January 3, 2027, to elect a speaker when the new Congress convenes. As Democrats won control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, claiming at least 257 of 435 seats in the lower chamber of US Congress, the 56-year-old Jeffries is all but certain to get the position.
In a rebuke of US President Donald Trump's Republican Party, Democrats also won 56 seats and control of the Senate, the upper house of US Congress.
Jeffries will steer Democratic priorities in the House, such as possible legislation and investigations of the Trump administration. He will also be second in line to the presidency after Vice President JD Vance.
Who are the other leaders in the next Congress?
Under Jeffries, Massachusetts Representative Katherine Clark will serve as female majority leader, and Pete Aguilar of California will serve as majority whip. Clark will be the first woman to serve in that position, with Aguilar the first Latino to fill his elected role in the House.
For the Republican House delegation in the new Congress, Jim Jordan, a representative of Ohio, will be the next House minority leader. Jordan is a staunch Trump supporter.
In the Senate, Chuck Schumer of New York is the frontrunner to lead Democrats in the upper chamber, with Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen also in the running.
Republican South Dakota Senator John Thune, who currently serves as Senate majority leader, is expected to be minority leader next year.
(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of Hakeem Jeffries' nomination for Speaker?
When will the House of Representatives officially elect the next Speaker?
The House will hold a roll call vote on January 3, 2027, to elect the Speaker. As Democrats won control, Hakeem Jeffries is all but certain to get the position.
What role will Hakeem Jeffries play if he becomes Speaker?
Jeffries will steer Democratic priorities in the House, including potential legislation and investigations. He will also be second in line to the presidency after the Vice President.
Who are the other key leaders in the new House Congress?
Katherine Clark will serve as the female majority leader, and Pete Aguilar as majority whip. Jim Jordan will be the Republican House minority leader.