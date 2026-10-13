Pope Leo To Undergo Surgery To Remove Lung Nodule In Rome

Reported by: Elizabeth Schumacher with AP, AFP | Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez

Pope Leo XIV is to undergo surgery on Tuesday to remove a nodule from his lung, the Vatican has confirmed, and determine if it is cancerous.

He is being seen at Rome's prestigious Gemelli hospital, which has been the main site of treatment for popes for decades.

Shift in transparency

Leo, 71, disclosed the issue to thousands of worshippers at a prayer service on Sunday, making a marked shift in the level of transparency about his health compared to his predecessors.

In the past, the Vatican has often been accused of making confusing or extremely vague statements about popes' health, if revealing at information at all.

The pontiff will be put under general anesthesia and require a weeklong hospital stay. All of his engagements have been cancelled through October 20. He is still likely to take a planned trip to South America in November.

According to oncologists, this type of surgery is usually necessary to determine if a lump is malignant. However, if it is, Leo has an excellent prognosis since it was caught so early.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)