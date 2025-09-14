Over 1 Lakh Protesters Flood Central London In Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite The Kingdom’ March

Central London became the stage for one of the UK’s largest right-wing gatherings in recent memory on Saturday, as more than 100,000 people marched in support of anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson. Police later confirmed that several officers were assaulted during the tense demonstrations.

The event, billed as the “Unite the Kingdom” march, drew an estimated 110,000 participants, according to the Metropolitan Police. Running parallel to it was a “Stand Up to Racism” counter-protest, which attracted around 5,000 people.

Clashes and a Heavy Police Presence

Throughout the day, officers worked to keep the rival groups apart, erecting “sterile areas” and police cordons to prevent confrontations. Demonstrators were repeatedly stopped from breaching barriers or approaching the counter-protest.

As tensions rose, reports of assaults on officers prompted police to call in reinforcements. Mounted units and officers in protective gear were deployed to restore calm while the march continued.

Flags, Slogans, and a Charged Atmosphere

Saturday’s rally capped a summer marked by unrest outside hotels housing migrants. Protesters carried Union Jacks, the red-and-white St George’s Cross, and, in some cases, American and Israeli flags. Several attendees sported red “Make America Great Again” caps linked to US President Donald Trump.

Placards reading “send them home” were seen across the crowd, alongside chants criticising Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Some participants even brought their children, underscoring the sense of a political movement as much as a street protest.

Robinson Frames Event as Free Speech March

Tommy Robinson, born Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, described the gathering as a defence of free speech. The rally also paused to mourn US conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot earlier in the week.

On X (formerly Twitter), Robinson claimed: “Hundreds of thousands already pack the streets of central London as we unite as one for our freedoms.” He portrays himself as a journalist challenging government misconduct and has drawn high-profile support, including from billionaire Elon Musk. However, Reform UK, Britain’s leading anti-immigration party, has distanced itself from Robinson due to his criminal record.

Among the crowd, supporter Sandra Mitchell summed up the mood: “We want our country back, we want our free speech back on track. They need to stop illegal migration into this country. We believe in Tommy.”

Policing the March and London’s Busy Weekend

More than 1,600 officers were deployed across London on Saturday, with 500 brought in from other forces. Alongside managing both demonstrations, police were tasked with overseeing several major football matches and concerts taking place across the capital.

Commander Clair Haynes, who led the operation, said: “We will approach them as we do any other protests, policing without fear or favour, ensuring people can exercise their lawful rights but being robust in dealing with incidents or offences should they occur.”

Haynes also noted that previous rallies had seen anti-Muslim rhetoric and offensive chanting from a minority, but stressed that London’s diverse communities should not feel pressured to stay indoors.

Wider Tensions Over Immigration and Identity

The demonstration unfolded against the backdrop of intensifying debates over immigration, national identity, and free speech. Just a week earlier, police arrested nearly 900 people at a protest against the government’s ban on the activist group Palestine Action.

Immigration remains one of Britain’s most polarising issues, overshadowing concerns about the economy. This year alone, more than 28,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats to seek asylum, a record number.

Meanwhile, England’s red-and-white flags have become a common sight on streets and even painted onto roads. Supporters call it a celebration of patriotism, while anti-racism campaigners see it as a sign of hostility toward outsiders.