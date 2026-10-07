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English NewsNewsWorldIndia, Ghana discuss multilateral cooperation during EAM Jaishankar's visit

India, Ghana discuss multilateral cooperation during EAM Jaishankar's visit

Accra, Oct 7 (PTI): India and Ghana have discussed multilateral cooperation and Delhi's deepening engagement with the African Union and ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Ghanaian counterpart Sam Okudzeto Ablakw.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 03:47 AM (IST)

Accra, Oct 7 (PTI): India and Ghana have discussed multilateral cooperation and Delhi's deepening engagement with the African Union and ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Ghanaian counterpart Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Ghana on Tuesday on the first leg of his three-nation tour to African countries to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties, also met with Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama and discussed the strong momentum in bilateral ties.

Jaishankar said that he held wide-ranging discussions with his Ghanaian counterpart Ablakwa.

"As Global South partners, both India and Ghana share common development aspirations and historic solidarity," he posted on X after the meeting on Tuesday.

The two ministers discussed advancing comprehensive partnership in trade, investments, development, pharmaceuticals, capacity building, defence, technology and people-to-people domains.

"Also spoke about advancing our multilateral cooperation and deepening India’s engagement with the African Union and ECOWAS," Jaishankar said.

Ghana is a founding member of ECOWAS, a 15-member regional bloc dedicated to economic, social, and political integration across West Africa.

Ghanaian President Mahama will assume the presidency of the African Union in 2027.

"Ghana and India are now high-grade strategic partners with our bilateral relations having been elevated to Comprehensive Partnership last year during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Ablakwa posted on X.

The two countries exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Zoological Survey of India and the University of Ghana for cooperation in academics, scientific research, and capacity building.

An MoU between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, and CSIR-Crops Research Institute, Ghana for cooperation in Agricultural Research and Education was also exchanged in the presence of the two ministers.

Earlier, Jaishankar met President Mahama and discussed the strong momentum in India-Ghana ties.

"An honour to call on President John Dramani Mahama @JDMahama of Ghana this afternoon. Conveyed warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister @narendramodi," Jaishankar posted on X.

"We spoke about the strong momentum in India - Ghana partnership following the landmark visit of PM Modi last year. Appreciate President Mahama’s vision for Ghana’s development, as well as his positive outlook on deepening our Comprehensive Partnership across diverse domains," he said.

Jaishankar also joined his Ghanaian counterpart and education minister Haruna Iddrisu in planting a Plumeria sapling as a tribute to ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and Ghana’s ‘Tree for Life’ initiative.

"A symbol of our commitment to sustainable development," the EAM said.

Prime Minister Modi visited Ghana in July 2025. That was the Prime Minister’s first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana. It was also the first prime ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades.

From Ghana, Jaishankar will travel to Côte d'Ivoire and Ethiopia.

During his visit, Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts and meet with the leadership of all three nations to review close bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation. He will also exchange perspectives on regional and global matters of mutual interest. PTI RD RD

RD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2026 04:00 AM (IST)
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