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English NewsNewsWorldGerman Police Investigate Arson Attack On Wuppertal Synagogue

German Police Investigate Arson Attack On Wuppertal Synagogue

They said a 37-year-old Afghan national arrested near the scene soon after made "comments that indicated an antisemitic motive" to detaining officers.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 11:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Afghan national arrested for attempted synagogue arson in Wuppertal.
  • Suspect made antisemitic comments; weapons found in his apartment.
  • Fire was quickly extinguished, causing no injuries or major damage.

Edited by: Zac Crellin

Prosecutors in the German city of Wuppertal said on Friday that they had taken over the lead in investigations into an attempted arson attack at the local synagogue.

They said a 37-year-old Afghan national arrested near the scene soon after made "comments that indicated an antisemitic motive" to detaining officers.

A search of his apartment uncovered weapons.

The suspect is being investigated for attempted aggravated arson. He was set to appear before a judge at an arraignment hearing on Friday.

What did prosecutors say about the incident and the investigation?

The attack took place midafternoon on Thursday. The suspect allegedly threw three containers of flammable liquid at a stairwell and doorway serving as an entrance to the synagogue and its adjoining eatery, Cafe Negev, and then set it alight.

The fire was quickly extinguished by a staff member, meaning that nobody was hurt and the damage to the structure was minimal, according to police.

"Shortly after, police officers on security duty on site were able to provisionally arrest a 37-year-old man in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene," Wuppertal's prosecutor's office said in a statement. "After reviewing the video surveillance footage from the scene he is strongly suspected of having laid the fire."

Although "intensive" background investigations were ongoing, prosecutors said there were already clues regarding the motive.

"During the police intervention, he issued comments that indicated an antisemitic motive for the crime," prosecutors wrote.

The Wuppertal resident with Afghan citizenship had a prior criminal record for threatening a female neighbor, they said.

"His apartment was already searched ... yesterday evening," prosecutors wrote. "Alongside documents several knives and a machete were located, which had been positioned in easy reach."

Police were investigating data from the suspect's mobile phone, which they confiscated in the arrest.

Central Council of Jews in Germany condemns nature of broad-daylight attack

Regional broadcaster WDR reported that about 30 people attended an impromptu gathering outside the synagogue on Thursday evening in a show of solidarity.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany condemned the attack in the buildup to the Yom Kippur religious holiday on September 20 and 21.

"Once again an attack on a synagogue has taken place at the time of Jewish high holidays," said Josef Schuster, the council's president.

"What disturbs me most is how coolly the perpetrator in Wuppertal carried out this attack in broad daylight. There's no sign of a sense of shame or being conscious of wrongdoing."

Wuppertal, home to around 350,000 people, lies just east of Düsseldorf in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

If you rely on our team for trusted reporting, please take a moment to select us as your Preferred Source on Google, so you'll always see our verified news first.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Wuppertal synagogue?

A 37-year-old Afghan national allegedly threw flammable liquid at the synagogue's entrance and set it alight. A staff member quickly extinguished the fire, causing minimal damage and no injuries.

What was the suspected motive for the attack?

The suspect made comments indicating an antisemitic motive to detaining officers. Prosecutors are continuing intensive background investigations regarding the motive.

What was found during the investigation of the suspect?

A search of the suspect's apartment uncovered several knives and a machete. He also had a prior criminal record for threatening a female neighbor.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 11:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
German Police Arson Attack Arson Attack On Wuppertal Synagogue
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