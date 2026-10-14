Hospitals Must Make Treatment Costs Public, Centre Directs States

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre directs states to ensure hospitals prominently display service rates.

Ministry highlights 52 lakh annual medical errors in India.

NMC mandates patient safety officers, committees in medical colleges.

The Centre has directed all states and Union Territories to ensure that hospitals prominently display the rates of their services and facilities. The move aims to improve transparency in healthcare costs, reduce billing disputes and help patients and their families make informed decisions about treatment. The directive comes amid concerns over the implementation of existing rules on displaying hospital charges. While the requirement has been in place for years, healthcare experts have raised questions about how effectively it is being followed across medical facilities.

Hospitals Must Follow Clinical Establishments Act Rules

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava has written to the chief secretaries of all states, urging them to ensure strict compliance with the rules. The Centre has asked local authorities to make sure that hospital rate lists are displayed prominently, where patients and their attendants can easily access them. The directive refers to Rule 9 of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010. Under the provision, hospitals are required to display the rates of services offered in a prominent place in both English and the local language. The Act also provides for the Centre, in consultation with states, to prescribe a range of rates for various medical procedures and services.

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Experts Raise Concerns Over Implementation

Healthcare experts have pointed out that displaying rates is only one part of ensuring transparency, and effective implementation remains a challenge. Dr Dilip Bhanushali, former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said the requirement to display hospital charges already exists. However, he stressed that proper compliance is the key issue. He also noted that a patient's final bill may vary depending on the complexity of the medical condition, duration of hospitalisation, medicines required and diagnostic tests conducted. Dr Girdhar J Gyani, director general of the Association of Healthcare Providers, said hospitals generally follow the requirement to display their rates. However, the provision relating to rate ranges has not been implemented, as the exact costing of medical services is yet to be finalised.

Medical Errors Affect An Estimated 52 Lakh People Annually

Separately, the Union Health Ministry has highlighted the scale of medical errors in the country. According to an official communication cited in the report, an estimated 52 lakh people are affected by medical errors in India every year. These errors can include administering the wrong medicine or dosage, infections caused by contaminated medical equipment, and pressure sores resulting from prolonged bed rest. The figures underline the need for stronger patient safety measures, better monitoring and systems that help healthcare institutions identify and prevent avoidable mistakes.

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Medical Colleges Must Appoint Patient Safety Officers

The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a notice last week directing all medical colleges and medical institutions to appoint a dedicated Patient Safety Officer. The institutions will also be required to establish a Patient Safety Committee to monitor treatment practices, investigate medical errors and recommend corrective measures. The committee is expected to examine lapses in patient care and help institutions introduce measures to prevent similar incidents. Experts believe that several such errors can be avoided through greater vigilance, effective management and appropriate safety protocols.

Patient Safety Committees To Focus On 11 Key Areas

The newly established committees will focus on 11 key areas related to patient safety. These include surgical safety, medication management, blood transfusion procedures, medical equipment safety, and the accuracy of laboratory and diagnostic tests. Other priority areas include preventing hospital-acquired infections, addressing antimicrobial resistance, ensuring the safety of vaccines and injections, and maintaining safety across hospital premises. The measures are aimed at strengthening accountability within healthcare institutions and reducing preventable risks during treatment. Alongside greater transparency in hospital charges, the focus on patient safety is intended to improve the overall quality of healthcare delivery.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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