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English NewsEntertainmentRamesh Taurani Reveals Why He Once Refused To Work With Suniel Shetty

Ramesh Taurani Reveals Why He Once Refused To Work With Suniel Shetty

Ramesh Taurani revealed he once turned down movies featuring Suniel Shetty during his early Bollywood days, sharing the story on Komal Nahta's 'Game Changers: The Music Series'.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
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  • Taurani subsequently acquired two Shetty films, learning industry lessons.

Film producer and music entrepreneur Ramesh Taurani recently opened up about his early days in the Hindi film industry and recalled an incident involving actor Suniel Shetty. Speaking on Komal Nahta's Game Changers: The Music Series, Taurani admitted that he once refused to take up films because Suniel was the hero.

Ramesh Taurani Recalls His Early Days In Bollywood

Taurani, who is the co-founder and managing director of Tips Industries, spoke about the challenges he faced when he was new to the film business in the early 1990s. He recalled acquiring two films from producer Firoz Nadiadwala, Ram Shastra and another project featuring Anil Kapoor. According to Taurani, the Anil Kapoor film could not be made, so the money was adjusted against Ram Shastra. Around the same time, three more films featuring Suniel were announced.

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'I Don't Want Your Picture, Suniel Shetty Is The Hero'

Taurani admitted that he turned down the three films because Suniel Shetty was still a newcomer at the time. He said that he and his team were accustomed to working with established stars such as Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Recalling his reaction, Taurani said that he told the filmmakers, “Mujhe nahi chahiye, aapke picture ka hero Suniel Shetty hai.”

He added that he later realised it was not the right way to speak in the film industry, especially as he was himself new to the business.

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Suniel Shetty's Secretary Called Taurani An Hour Later

Taurani revealed that the incident quickly reached Suniel. About an hour later, he received a call from Suniel's secretary, Jatin Rajguru, informing him that the actor wanted to meet him. Taurani agreed to the meeting, initially unaware of the reason behind it. When they met, he was told not to make such comments about refusing a film simply because Suniel Shetty was its hero. Taurani acknowledged that he had indeed made the statement but also made it clear that he was willing to work with the actor. He subsequently acquired two of Suniel Shetty's films, Raghuveer (1995) and Takkar (1995).

Ramesh Taurani Says He Learnt An Important Industry Lesson

Looking back at the incident, Taurani said the experience taught him an important lesson about professional relationships in the film industry. He recalled that the incident helped him understand what should and should not be said while doing business in Bollywood. The producer shared these memories during his appearance on Komal Nahta's Game Changers: The Music Series, which features conversations with prominent personalities from the Indian film and music industry.

Frequently Asked Questions

What important lesson did Ramesh Taurani learn from this experience?

The incident taught him an important lesson about professional relationships and proper communication in the film industry. He learned what should and should not be said while doing business.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suniel Shetty Ramesh Taurani
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