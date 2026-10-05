Supreme Court Pulls Up Rajpal Yadav In 7 Cheque-Bounce Cases: ‘Your Place Is In Jail’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court reprimanded Rajpal Yadav for failing to deposit funds.

Court slammed actor's conduct, granting one final chance Wednesday.

Yadav pledged two crore, but submitted only fifty lakh.

Case originated from 2010 film production loan dispute.

Rajpal Yadav, who has been convicted in seven cheque-bounce cases, faced a strong reprimand from the Supreme Court on Monday. As per the court’s previous order, Yadav was required to submit a demand draft of at least Rs 2 crore on Monday, but he failed to do so. The judges observed that his conduct did not reflect respect for the court. The Supreme Court gave Yadav one more opportunity and scheduled the next hearing for Wednesday.

‘Your Place Is In Jail’: SC To Rajpal Yadav

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana was hearing Yadav’s plea challenging a Delhi High Court order. On July 10, 2026, the Delhi High Court sentenced him to three months in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1.35 crore across all seven cases.

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On September 8, the Supreme Court granted Yadav interim protection from arrest on the condition that he deposit Rs 5 crore with the court registry. On September 15, he told the court that he was trying to raise the money by selling some properties and would submit a demand draft of Rs 2 crore at the next hearing. The court subsequently extended his interim protection until October 5.

During Monday’s hearing, Yadav’s lawyer submitted a copy of a demand draft worth Rs 50 lakh. The bench questioned why only Rs 50 lakh had been offered when the court had directed him to deposit Rs 5 crore. The court noted that Yadav had been given two weeks to comply with the order and that the deadline had now expired.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi strongly remarked, “Your place is in jail.” He further said that Yadav’s delaying tactics had been overlooked in the hope that the complainant would at least receive some money. The judge warned that the court may now consider dismissing Yadav’s plea.

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Yadav’s lawyer attempted to justify the Rs 50 lakh interim payment by arguing that the complainants were not poor. The bench strongly objected to the remark, saying, “They are certainly at least as poor as the amount you have withheld from them.” The court added, “We know how to treat this kind of arrogance. You are acting here as well. But it will not work.”

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

The case dates back to 2010, when Murli Projects Private Limited provided a loan of around Rs 5 crore to Rajpal Yadav, his wife and his production company for making the film Ata Pata Laapata. Following delays in the film’s release, an agreement was reached over repayment of the money. However, seven cheques issued to the company were dishonoured.

Murli Projects subsequently filed a case under the Negotiable Instruments Act. In April 2018, a trial court convicted Rajpal Yadav, and the Sessions Court upheld the conviction in 2024.