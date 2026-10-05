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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHoney Singh Fails To Appear Before Maharashtra Cyber, Seeks More Time To Record Statement

Honey Singh Fails To Appear Before Maharashtra Cyber, Seeks More Time To Record Statement

After Honey Singh failed to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber in September, he was asked to appear before the investigating officer today, which the department described as the “final reminder”.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 04:49 PM (IST)

Honey Singh was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber for questioning today in connection with an objectionable remark during a concert. However, the singer did not appear before the investigating agency and has sought more time. 

As per the notice, Honey Singh was directed to appear personally before the investigating officer and record his statement. The summons was issued after Honey Singh allegedly made an objectionable remark during a concert, following which a person filed a complaint against him with the Maharashtra Cyber.

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The agency is currently investigating the complaint and has summoned Honey Singh as part of the probe.

Published at : 05 Oct 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
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Honey Singh Breaking News ABP Live Maharashtra Cyber
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