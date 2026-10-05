Honey Singh Fails To Appear Before Maharashtra Cyber, Seeks More Time To Record Statement

Honey Singh was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber for questioning today in connection with an objectionable remark during a concert. However, the singer did not appear before the investigating agency and has sought more time.

As per the notice, Honey Singh was directed to appear personally before the investigating officer and record his statement. The summons was issued after Honey Singh allegedly made an objectionable remark during a concert, following which a person filed a complaint against him with the Maharashtra Cyber.

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The agency is currently investigating the complaint and has summoned Honey Singh as part of the probe.