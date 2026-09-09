Shiva Rajkumar Says Sorry After ‘Hindi Is A National Language’ Remark Draws Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajkumar later apologised, clarifying his language comments.

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar recently sparked controversy with remarks made at a film event for Original Monster. While discussing his upcoming pan-India project, the actor referred to Hindi as his second language and called it a national language, drawing sharp criticism online. Following the backlash, Shiva Rajkumar has now apologised for his comments.

‘Hindi Is The National Language’

Rajkumar, during the title reveal of the multilingual film Original Monster, was asked about his Hindi dialogues in the Kannada movie. The actor responded, “Why? Hindi is my second language. I can speak Hindi. What did you think? It is an easy language, the national language. How would we not know it? We know it.”

This particular statement, that Hindi is the national language, started a debate on social media.

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Shiva Issues Apology Over Hindi Remark

After facing major backlash, the Peddi Star apologised and said, “I called Hindi the national language. It is one of the languages. Our language (Kannada)is always important to us. I don’t know; I got confused with one of the Indian languages. I apologise; I did not know. Their language is Hindi; ours is Kannada. Their language is important to them. Similarly, our language is important to us"

About ‘Original Monster’

Alongside the main lead Shiva Rajkumar, Telugu actor and Pushpa-famed Sunil and other top multi-industry stars are joining the cast to build a true pan-Indian experience.

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The movie is directed by R Chandru under the RC Studios banner, with Yamuna Chandru, Uday K Mehta, and BK Gangadhar producing, and acclaimed Hindi film producer Anand Pandit coming on board to present the film nationwide.

The film is said to be theatrically released in 2027. However, the motion poster and title launch were done in August 2026 and the principal photography in September 2027.