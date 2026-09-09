Arijit Singh To Watch ‘Bigg Boss’ For The First Time Ever, All For His ‘Rockstar’ Qazi Touqeer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arijit Singh announced he will watch Bigg Boss 20 for Qazi Touqeer.

Qazi Touqeer recently pranked housemates, feigning a supernatural event.

Arijit and Qazi were co-contestants on Fame Gurukul in 2005.

Arijit Singh has openly shown his support for his “rockstar” Qazi Touqeer, who is currently one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 20. The singer, best known for songs including Afghan Jalebi, recently revealed that he plans to watch the reality show for the first time, all because Qazi is a part of the current season. Qazi has been receiving mixed reactions for his antics inside the Bigg Boss house. In the latest episode, he pretended to witness something supernatural in the middle of the night, leaving his fellow housemates frightened and confused. He later revealed that the entire incident was an act meant to entertain the audience.

However, his prank appeared to leave some contestants irritated, with several housemates believing that Qazi was genuinely disturbed rather than deliberately fooling them.

Arijit Singh Supports Qazi Touqeer

Showing his support for his former Fame Gurukul co-contestant, Arijit Singh took to his private X (formerly Twitter) account and revealed that Qazi has given him a reason to tune into Bigg Boss.

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“I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar Qazi hai udhar [I’ll have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time in my life because our Rockstar Qazi is on it!]” Arijit wrote.





Who Is Qazi Touqeer?

Qazi Touqeer rose to national prominence in 2005 after claiming victory on the reality singing competition Fame Gurukul, sharing the win with Ruprekha Banerjee. That victory established him as one of the more familiar faces in Indian reality TV during that era. Notably, Arijit Singh competed on that very same season of the show.

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After his Fame Gurukul run, Qazi branched into both music and acting. He’s also known for his connection to the hit track “Afghan Jalebi”, featured in the film Phantom.

About ‘Bigg Boss 20’

Salman Khan has returned as the host of Bigg Boss 20, which follows the season’s revamped “Tatasthu” theme, under which contestants are given two lives.

This week, Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan and Kanika Mann are up for nomination. However, no contestant will be eliminated this week. Instead, one of the nominated housemates will lose one of their lives.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar and Colors TV. So far, three episodes of Bigg Boss have been released since its premiere on September 6.