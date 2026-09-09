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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLust Stories 3 Trailer Out: 'We Don’t Burn, We Melt' - Aditi Rao Hydari Ignites Netflix’s Most Daring Anthology Yet | WATCH

Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: 'We Don’t Burn, We Melt' - Aditi Rao Hydari Ignites Netflix’s Most Daring Anthology Yet | WATCH

Lust Stories 3 trailer is out, featuring Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Radhika Madan in four stories exploring love, desire and complicated relationships.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lust Stories 3 trailer unveils four new relationship dynamics.
  • Directors Motwane, Rao, Batra, Bhardwaj explore desire, choices.
  • Trailer highlights strained marriages, attraction, complex emotional themes.
  • The anthology premieres on Netflix September 18.

Netflix’s Lust Stories 3 trailer is here, bringing four new stories centred on love, relationships and desire. The anthology features Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Vijay Varma, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and others. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, the film explores very different relationship dynamics. Aditi’s character talks about women being like candles rather than light bulbs, while the trailer also hints at strained marriages, attraction, and complicated emotions. The 2-minute-19-second preview ends on an Akshay Kumar meme reference, adding a playful note before its September 18 Netflix premiere this year.

Lust Stories 3 Trailer

The latest instalment of Netflix’s anthology brings together four separate stories, each looking at relationships from a different perspective. The trailer features Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Gurfateh Pirzada.

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Desire appears to be at the centre of the stories, but the trailer also focuses on marriage, attraction, uncertainty and the choices people make within relationships. Konkona Sen Sharma’s character tells Radhika Apte that they need to be ‘ready for fireworks’, only to point out that they are in Kandivali. Elsewhere, Radhika Madan and Ali Fazal appear to be dealing with a troubled marriage, while Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s story seems to take a different route.

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One of the trailer’s notable moments comes when Aditi’s character compares women to candles rather than light bulbs. The comparison sets up a conversation around desire and how women experience and express it. The trailer closes with a reference to an Akshay Kumar meme, giving the otherwise relationship-focused preview a humorous finish.

What The Directors Say

Vikramaditya Motwane:
Talking about his segment, Motwane said in a press release, “What drew me to Lust Stories 3 was the chance to explore what happens when the comfort of everyday life begins to rub up against the desire for something unexpected, and this story allowed me to explore that space with warmth, humour and a little bit of unpredictability.”

Kiran Rao:
Rao said, “What interested me about this story was how the first sparks of an attraction can quickly become something far more complicated. Desire makes us curious, and sometimes willing to take chances we normally wouldn’t. I was interested in what happens when those choices begin to have unexpected consequences.”

Shakun Batra:
Batra said, ‘’For me, the most interesting relationships are the ones where people don’t quite know what they’re feeling, or how to make sense of it. Affection, insecurity, allure and frustration can all exist at the same time, often in ways that surprise us. I wanted to explore that emotional ambiguity with honesty, without judging the characters or trying to give them easy answers. There’s something inherently dramatic, and often quite funny, about watching people navigate those contradictions.’’

Vishal Bhardwaj:
Bhardwaj said, “What fascinates me about desire is how deeply it is connected to imagination - to the stories we tell ourselves, and sometimes the stories we are afraid to tell out loud. I was drawn to the idea of exploring that space through a character who finds her own voice and discovers what happens when that voice reaches beyond her. There’s humour, mischief and emotion in that journey, but also questions about identity, expression and who gets to tell stories about desire. That made this a particularly exciting story for me to explore.”

Lust Stories 3 Release Date

The third instalment continues the anthology’s focus on intimate relationships while bringing together four directors and a large ensemble cast. With its mix of romance, marriage, attraction and desire, the trailer gives a glimpse into four stories that appear to approach relationships in very different ways.

Lust Stories 3 will premiere on Netflix on September 18.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When will 'Lust Stories 3' be released?

'Lust Stories 3' is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18th this year. It is the latest installment of the anthology, continuing its focus on intimate relationships.

What themes does 'Lust Stories 3' explore?

The anthology explores themes of love, relationships, and desire through four new stories. It delves into marriage, attraction, uncertainty, and the complex choices people make.

Who directed the segments in 'Lust Stories 3'?

The segments in 'Lust Stories 3' are directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj. Each director explores different relationship dynamics.

Which actors are featured in 'Lust Stories 3'?

The film features an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Vijay Varma, Siddharth, and Ali Fazal among others.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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Radhika Apte Radhika Madan Ali Fazal Vikramaditya Motwane Kiran Rao Siddharth Aditi Rao Hydari Konkona Sen Sharma Vijay Varma Lust Stories 3 Lust Stories 3 Trailer Lust Stories 3 Netflix
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