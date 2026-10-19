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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan to Skip ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Weekend Ka Vaar This Week, Rohit Shetty Steps In

Salman Khan to Skip ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Weekend Ka Vaar This Week, Rohit Shetty Steps In

Salman Khan had already announced his absence from Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar before the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. Rohit Shetty will take over hosting duties.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police arrested suspects; security intensified around Salman Khan's residence.

In a major shake-up on television’s biggest reality stage, Salman Khan will not host the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Rohit Shetty will step in to take charge of the house, question contestants, and navigate the weekend drama. Salman personally announced the change to housemates and viewers during Sunday’s broadcast on October 18.

The announcement was made before the subsequent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. According to reports, Salman’s absence was attributed to prior filming schedules and professional commitments. The later shooting incident, however, brought renewed attention to security concerns surrounding the actor and the Bollywood fraternity. There is no confirmed link between the hosting change and the attack.

ALSO READ | 'If I Am Attacked, I Would Be Killed': Raj Babbar Raises Security Concerns After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Rohit Shetty Takes Charge Of The House

Stepping into the hosting arena, Rohit Shetty brings considerable television experience. Having successfully hosted multiple seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shetty is widely recognised for his authoritative demeanour, task-focused discipline, and blunt delivery.

Following recent eliminations and heightened tensions among housemates, viewers are keen to see whether Shetty’s action-oriented, no-nonsense hosting style will bring order or spark fresh fireworks inside the house.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: All 3 Accused To Remain In Police Custody Till October 31

Firing On Tiger Shroff’s Car

In a separate development, motorcycle-borne gunmen reportedly opened fire on actor Tiger Shroff’s BMW in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. While Tiger escaped unhurt, his driver sustained gunshot injuries.

Shortly after the incident, an overseas operative identifying himself as Anil Pandit, purportedly representing the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, released a social media statement and an audio clip claiming responsibility for the attack.

In the alleged statement, Pandit and another individual, identified as Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the incident and alleged that the actor had previously been warned. The post also reportedly threatened members of the Mumbai film industry who work with Salman Khan.

The claims have not been independently verified and remain subject to investigation.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police reportedly formed 20 specialised investigative units and intercepted three suspected shooters at Rajasthan’s Kota railway station. Security outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, was subsequently reviewed and intensified.

The firing incident took place after Salman had already announced the hosting change on Bigg Boss 20. The two developments should therefore be treated as separate events unless official sources establish a connection.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff's car?

An overseas operative, Anil Pandit, representing the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, claimed responsibility for the attack. He stated Tiger Shroff's car was targeted because the actor 'did not understand' their warnings.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Rohit Shetty Bigg Boss Salman Khan Lawrence Bishnoi
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