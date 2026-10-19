Salman Khan to Skip ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Weekend Ka Vaar This Week, Rohit Shetty Steps In

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police arrested suspects; security intensified around Salman Khan's residence.

In a major shake-up on television’s biggest reality stage, Salman Khan will not host the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Rohit Shetty will step in to take charge of the house, question contestants, and navigate the weekend drama. Salman personally announced the change to housemates and viewers during Sunday’s broadcast on October 18.

The announcement was made before the subsequent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. According to reports, Salman’s absence was attributed to prior filming schedules and professional commitments. The later shooting incident, however, brought renewed attention to security concerns surrounding the actor and the Bollywood fraternity. There is no confirmed link between the hosting change and the attack.

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Rohit Shetty Takes Charge Of The House

Stepping into the hosting arena, Rohit Shetty brings considerable television experience. Having successfully hosted multiple seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shetty is widely recognised for his authoritative demeanour, task-focused discipline, and blunt delivery.

Following recent eliminations and heightened tensions among housemates, viewers are keen to see whether Shetty’s action-oriented, no-nonsense hosting style will bring order or spark fresh fireworks inside the house.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: All 3 Accused To Remain In Police Custody Till October 31

Firing On Tiger Shroff’s Car

In a separate development, motorcycle-borne gunmen reportedly opened fire on actor Tiger Shroff’s BMW in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. While Tiger escaped unhurt, his driver sustained gunshot injuries.

Shortly after the incident, an overseas operative identifying himself as Anil Pandit, purportedly representing the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, released a social media statement and an audio clip claiming responsibility for the attack.

In the alleged statement, Pandit and another individual, identified as Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the incident and alleged that the actor had previously been warned. The post also reportedly threatened members of the Mumbai film industry who work with Salman Khan.

The claims have not been independently verified and remain subject to investigation.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police reportedly formed 20 specialised investigative units and intercepted three suspected shooters at Rajasthan’s Kota railway station. Security outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, was subsequently reviewed and intensified.

The firing incident took place after Salman had already announced the hosting change on Bigg Boss 20. The two developments should therefore be treated as separate events unless official sources establish a connection.