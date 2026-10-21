Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Raj Babbar voiced personal security concerns post-firing incident.

Babbar criticized BJP, alleging increased crime and gangster protection.

Police intensified probe, arresting suspects linked to Lawrence Bishnoi.

Actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar has voiced concerns over his personal security following the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Condemning the attack, Babbar said he was relieved that the actor had survived the incident but added that he himself had no security protection. The incident has also prompted concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities, with security arrangements reportedly being strengthened for some prominent actors.

Raj Babbar Calls Tiger Shroff ‘A Son’

Speaking to ABP News after the firing incident, Raj Babbar expressed relief that Tiger Shroff had survived the attack. He also spoke about his close bond with the actor’s family, describing Jackie Shroff as being like a brother to him and Tiger as being like his son. “Thank God Tiger Shroff’s life was saved. Jackie Shroff is like my brother, and Tiger Shroff is like my son,” Babbar said.

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'If I Am Attacked, I Would Be Killed’

The veteran actor also expressed concern about his own safety, saying he did not have security protection. “If I am attacked, I would be killed, because I don’t even have security with me,” Babbar said, talking about his concerns following the incident. His remarks come amid growing concerns within the film industry following the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai.

Raj Babbar Targets BJP Over Crime And Drug Trade

Raj Babbar strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that hooliganism and the drug trade had been encouraged under its rule. He also raised questions about gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and the protection he allegedly receives from the government. Babbar claimed that the government had provided Bishnoi with protection and referred to the restrictions preventing him from being transferred out of Sabarmati Jail. The allegations come amid renewed debate over celebrity security and the authorities’ response to threats linked to organised crime. Babbar’s remarks were critical of the government’s handling of these concerns.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Two Women Among Four Arrested By Delhi Police Special Cell

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Latest Updates

The investigation into the firing incident has intensified, with police making further arrests in connection with the case. On October 21, three accused were brought to Mumbai from Kota for questioning, while the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four more people over their alleged role in supplying the weapon. Investigators are probing suspected links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and working to establish the motive behind the attack.