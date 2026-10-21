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English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff Firing Case: All 3 Accused To Remain In Police Custody Till October 31

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: All 3 Accused To Remain In Police Custody Till October 31

A Mumbai court has remanded three accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case to police custody until October 31. Police allege a wider conspiracy involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and are investigating destroyed phones, weapons, and possible accomplices.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Police sought custody, citing wider conspiracy in firing case.
  • Police cited Bishnoi gang, destroyed phones, needing weapon tracing.
  • Defence argued innocence, previous questioning, seeking judicial custody.
  • Court granted 10-day police custody for the three accused.

The hearing in the Tiger Shroff firing case is underway at Mumbai's Killa Court. The Mumbai Police have sought 14 days of custody for the three accused, claiming that the case involves a wider conspiracy that needs to be investigated.

According to the police, the accused allegedly destroyed their mobile phones, making it necessary to investigate their communications and possible links to others involved in the case. The police have also told the court that the name of Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has emerged during the investigation.

What Did The Police Tell The Court?

The Mumbai Police told the court that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was allegedly involved in the attack on Tiger Shroff. They said the investigation was extensive and that further interrogation was required to establish the roles of the accused and identify other people connected to the alleged conspiracy.

The police also said that a case had been registered against the accused under the Arms Act. Investigators want to establish where the weapon allegedly used in the incident came from and whether the accused had access to other weapons.

The public prosecutor argued that the accused had criminal records and should be granted 14 days of police custody. According to the prosecution, the suspects were traced through CCTV footage and by tracking their motorcycle. The prosecutor also cited the seriousness of the attempted murder allegations while seeking further custody.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Resumes 'Lag Jaa Gale' Shoot Two Days After Juhu Firing Incident

What Did The Defence Argue?

The lawyers representing the accused opposed the police custody request, maintaining that their clients were innocent and had no involvement in the alleged conspiracy. They argued that the accused had been arrested on suspicion and that the police had already questioned them during an earlier 48-hour remand and overnight interrogation.

The defence also raised concerns about alleged violations of the conditions of transit remand. It argued that significant recoveries had already been made and sought judicial custody instead of further police remand.

The investigation has reportedly extended to several states, with arrests mentioned in Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana. The Crime Branch told the court that investigators would need to travel to other states as part of the probe. An audio clip has also surfaced in connection with the case.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Likes 'Zindagi Bhar Ke Liye Gayab Hojata' Meme Days After Firing Incident

Court Orders 10-Day Police Custody

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court remanded all three accused to police custody for 10 days, until October 31. The police will continue questioning them as they investigate the alleged conspiracy, trace the weapon, and examine possible links with other suspects.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the court's decision regarding the accused's custody?

The court granted 10-day police custody for all three accused, until October 31. This allows the police to continue their investigation into the alleged conspiracy.

Why did the police seek custody for the accused?

Police sought custody to investigate a wider conspiracy, claiming accused destroyed phones and a Lawrence Bishnoi gang associate's name emerged. They also need to trace the weapon's origin and establish roles.

What did the defense lawyers argue in court?

The defense argued their clients were innocent and had already been questioned. They sought judicial custody, citing concerns about remand violations and significant recoveries already made.

Is any specific gang allegedly involved in the case?

The Mumbai Police told the court that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was allegedly involved in the attack. The name of Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the gang, has also emerged during the investigation.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
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