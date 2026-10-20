Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rapido stated accused Hrithik Kumar was inactive captain since October 14.

He used Rapido's services as a customer during the incident.

Company fully cooperates, sharing all requested information with authorities.

Three adults arrested for targeting actor Tiger Shroff's car.

Rapido has issued a statement after reports emerged that one of the accused in the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff was registered as a captain on its platform. The ride-hailing company clarified that Hrithik Kumar, alias Roshan, had not been active as a captain since October 14 and had used the app as a customer on the day of the incident.

The company also said it was in constant touch with the authorities and had shared all the information requested by investigators.

‘Accused Was Inactive Captain, Used App As Customer’

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Rapido expressed concern over the incident and wished Tiger Shroff a speedy recovery. “We are deeply concerned by the incident involving Mr Tiger Shroff and his team, and we are relieved that he is safe. We wish him a swift recovery,” the statement read.

It added, “We are aware of media reports mentioning an individual registered as a captain on the Rapido platform. He has not been active as a captain on our platform since 14th October.”

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The company further noted that individuals in India’s gig economy often register with multiple platforms simultaneously. “On the day of the incident, the individual had used Rapido’s services as a customer,” the statement further read.

Reiterating its cooperation with the investigation, Rapido said it had responded promptly to the authorities and provided all the information sought by them. “Rapido has zero tolerance for violence or criminal activity, and we will continue to extend our full cooperation,” the company added.

We are deeply concerned by the incident involving Mr. Tiger Shroff and his team, and we are relieved that he is safe. We wish him a swift recovery. We are aware of media reports mentioning an individual registered as a captain on the Rapido platform. He has not been active as a captain on our platform since 14th October. As is common in India’s larger gig economy, individuals may be registered with several platforms at the same time. On the day of the incident, the individual had used Rapido’s services as a customer. We are in constant touch with the authorities and are supporting them in their investigation. We responded promptly and have shared all the information requested from us. Rapido has zero tolerance for violence or criminal activity, and we will continue to extend our full cooperation. — Rapido (@rapidoapp_) October 19, 2026

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Arrested

Tiger Shroff was reportedly targeted by two assailants who opened fire at his car after he was leaving Mumbai’s Juhu area in his BMW on Sunday evening. One of the attackers attempted to fire at point-blank range, but the weapon malfunctioned. The two assailants subsequently fled with a third person who was waiting for them on a bike.

Police arrested all three accused in Kota within 24 hours of the incident. While initial reports suggested that one of the accused was a minor, the Mumbai Crime Branch later clarified that all three were adults.

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Mumbai Crime Branch DCP Raj Tilak Roushan said, “The three accused are aged 18, 18 and 22. Two are from Sonipat, Haryana, and one is from Bihar. Of the three, two have studied up to Class 12 and one up to Class 9. Their criminal backgrounds are being checked. None of the three accused is a minor.”

The accused have been identified as Phool Singh, 18, a resident of Baroda Thuthan in Haryana’s Sonipat district; Hrithik Kumar, alias Roshan, 22, a resident of Piprahi village in Bihar’s Begusarai district; and Rehan, 18, a resident of Eidgah Colony in Sonipat, Haryana.

Hrithik Kumar was reportedly working as a Rapido rider in Mumbai and was based near Urdu School in Gilbert Hill, Andheri West.

Mumbai Police are expected to bring the three accused from Kota to Mumbai for further investigation.