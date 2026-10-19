Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Conducted Recce, Waited 45 Mins Before Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tiger Shroff's car targeted; three suspects quickly arrested fleeing.

Attackers conducted recce; gun jammed, preventing Tiger's serious injury.

Tiger drove injured driver; officials condemned incident, promised justice.

Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident on Sunday evening around 7 pm, as he was leaving Pushpa Park after a football match. Kota Police have arrested all three accused - Hrithik Kumar, Rehan and a minor - aboard the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express. They were planning to flee to Nepal.

According to the investigation, Rehan allegedly recruited the minor from Sonipat to carry out the attack, while Hrithik, who was already in Mumbai, allegedly provided logistical support to the two.

Accused Conducted Recce, Waited For 45 Mins

Fresh details have emerged about the accused’s movements before and after the shooting. They allegedly conducted reconnaissance of the area before the attack and waited near Pushpa Park for around 45 minutes before opening fire.

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After the shooting, the accused allegedly fled on a motorcycle to Andheri West railway station, where they abandoned the vehicle near a police beat post. Investigators suspect they chose the spot believing it was outside CCTV coverage.

Gun Jams As Shooter Tries To Fire At Point-Blank Range

Several rounds were fired at the front windshield and side window of Tiger Shroff’s car.

After firing the fifth shot, the shooter positioned closest to the passenger-side window allegedly moved towards the car and attempted to shoot Tiger at point-blank range. However, the pistol jammed. Sources said the shooter tried twice, but the weapon failed to discharge on both occasions.

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The malfunction is also visible in a video of the incident that has since gone viral and is believed to have prevented the actor from being shot at close range.

The two alleged shooters then escaped on a bike that a third accomplice had reportedly kept ready for them.

Gunshots fired near #TigerShroff's car… Glad he's safe https://t.co/Zj4vXAWuN8 — Abhi (@abhim3010) October 18, 2026

Following the attack, Tiger personally drove his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital, where the driver continues to receive treatment.

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The incident prompted a swift response from the state administration and police. Soon after, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that no one would be spared and that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Late Sunday night, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited Tiger at his residence to enquire about his well-being. Photographs and videos from the visit appeared to show bandages on the actor’s hand and chest.



AICWA and FWICE both condemned the attack on the actor and demanded strict measures to prevent such attacks in the future.