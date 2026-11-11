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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Celebrate First Diwali With Daughter Devi, See PICS

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Celebrate First Diwali With Daughter Devi, See PICS

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their first Diwali since welcoming their second daughter, Devi. Unseen pictures from their intimate Bengaluru family bash have gone viral.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer, Deepika celebrated first Diwali with newborn daughter Devi.
  • Unseen family pictures from Bengaluru showed their festive fashion.
  • Celebrations had sombre note; Ranveer's grandfather passed away.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated Diwali this year with an intimate family gathering in Bengaluru. Days after the festival of lights, unseen pictures from their quiet celebration surfaced on social media and quickly went viral. The occasion was particularly special for the actors, marking their first Diwali since welcoming their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, in September.

The heartwarming photographs feature the couple posing alongside Deepika's parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, her sister Anisha, and close friends, radiating sheer joy and setting major festive fashion goals.

First Diwali With Daughter Devi

This festive season brought double the joy for the Padukone-Singh household. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2018 in Lake Como, Italy, welcomed their second baby girl, Devi, on September 19. They are already parents to daughter Dua Padukone Singh. She was born on September 8, 2024.

Also Read: Who Is Samreen Kaur? All About Mumbai Indians Star Arshdeep Singh’s 26-Year-Old Fiancée

While the couple recently shared a heartwarming family photograph to announce Devi's name, the newborn and Dua were not seen in the latest viral Diwali pictures.

Also Read: Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur Get Engaged On 11.11; Why Is 11:11 Considered So Special?

Festive Fashion Goals

Setting major festive fashion goals, Deepika looked stunning in a beautiful yellow traditional suit set with her hair tied in a neat bun. Complementing her look, Ranveer looked dapper in a purple kurta paired with a silk brocade jacket. In addition to the family portraits, candid pictures of Deepika posing warmly with a member of the restaurant staff and Ranveer happily clicking a selfie with a fan also won hearts online.

While it was a joyous time for the couple, the festive period also carried a deeply sombre note for Ranveer's side of the family. The actor's maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Diwali. Ranveer's maternal cousin, Saumya Hingorani, confirmed the news on social media, sharing an emotional tribute celebrating his glorious life and noting that he passed away during the auspicious golden hour of Lakshmi Puja.

Frequently Asked Questions

What made Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Diwali 2026 celebration special?

It was their first Diwali since welcoming their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh. They celebrated with an intimate family gathering in Bengaluru, marking a significant family milestone.

When did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcome their second child?

They welcomed their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, on September 19, 2026. Their elder daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, was born on September 8, 2024.

Where did Ranveer and Deepika celebrate Diwali 2026, and who attended?

They celebrated Diwali in Bengaluru with Deepika's parents, sister Anisha, and close friends. The festive meal reportedly took place at the Amiel Gourmet Restaurant.

Was Ranveer and Deepika's Diwali 2026 celebration entirely joyous for both families?

While joyous for them, the festive period carried a sombre note for Ranveer's family. His maternal grandfather, Dr. Ram Hingorani, passed away peacefully on Diwali day.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Prakash Padukone Ranveer SIngh Diwali 2026 Devi Padukone Singh
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