Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Celebrate First Diwali With Daughter Devi, See PICS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer, Deepika celebrated first Diwali with newborn daughter Devi.

Unseen family pictures from Bengaluru showed their festive fashion.

Celebrations had sombre note; Ranveer's grandfather passed away.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated Diwali this year with an intimate family gathering in Bengaluru. Days after the festival of lights, unseen pictures from their quiet celebration surfaced on social media and quickly went viral. The occasion was particularly special for the actors, marking their first Diwali since welcoming their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, in September.

The heartwarming photographs feature the couple posing alongside Deepika's parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, her sister Anisha, and close friends, radiating sheer joy and setting major festive fashion goals.

First Diwali With Daughter Devi

This festive season brought double the joy for the Padukone-Singh household. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2018 in Lake Como, Italy, welcomed their second baby girl, Devi, on September 19. They are already parents to daughter Dua Padukone Singh. She was born on September 8, 2024.

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While the couple recently shared a heartwarming family photograph to announce Devi's name, the newborn and Dua were not seen in the latest viral Diwali pictures.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with Deepika's mom, dad and sister for Diwali in Bangalore 😍❤️ #deepveer https://t.co/BVbQtKsNDc — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) November 11, 2026

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Festive Fashion Goals

Setting major festive fashion goals, Deepika looked stunning in a beautiful yellow traditional suit set with her hair tied in a neat bun. Complementing her look, Ranveer looked dapper in a purple kurta paired with a silk brocade jacket. In addition to the family portraits, candid pictures of Deepika posing warmly with a member of the restaurant staff and Ranveer happily clicking a selfie with a fan also won hearts online.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Bangalore for Diwali ❤️ #deepveer https://t.co/BmAjb0ycDt — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) November 10, 2026

While it was a joyous time for the couple, the festive period also carried a deeply sombre note for Ranveer's side of the family. The actor's maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Diwali. Ranveer's maternal cousin, Saumya Hingorani, confirmed the news on social media, sharing an emotional tribute celebrating his glorious life and noting that he passed away during the auspicious golden hour of Lakshmi Puja.