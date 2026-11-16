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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh Begins Shooting For ‘Pralay’, FIRST Look Out - See PICS

Ranveer Singh Begins Shooting For ‘Pralay’, FIRST Look Out - See PICS

Ranveer Singh has begun shooting for Pralay, and his first look from the sets has surfaced online after a leaked video showing him walking alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan went viral.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh begins shooting 'Pralay' as an actor-producer.
  • Ranveer's first look and leaked scenes surface online.
  • Hansal Mehta addresses controversy regarding Azad Maidan shoot.

Ranveer Singh, who delivered the year’s biggest film, Dhurandhar 2, is back on set and has begun shooting for his upcoming film Pralay. The actor, who is making his debut as a producer with Jai Mehta’s directorial, was spotted with long hair and a beard reminiscent of his Dhurandhar 2 character, Hamza Ali Mazari.

Ranveer Singh’s First Look From Pralay Out

In pictures shared by Zoom on Instagram, Ranveer can be seen sporting long hair and a beard. In some photographs, the actor appears to be concealing his face with a muffler. He was also seen wearing gloves and completing his look with a brown jacket paired with denim.

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A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

‘Pralay’ Movie Scene Leaked Online

Videos from the film’s shoot have also been circulating online. In one of the leaked clips, Ranveer is seen riding a bike with long hair and what appears to be a cricket bat strapped to his back.

Another video, which was leaked in September, shows the actor carrying a young girl on his back, while Kalyani Priyadarshan walks alongside him.

Hansal Mehta Reacts To ‘Pralay’ Shoot Controversy

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reacted to the controversy surrounding the shoot of his upcoming film. This came after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) raised objections to a six-hour filming schedule, alleging that it had led to the postponement of inter-school cricket matches at Azad Maidan.

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“Our shoot at Azad Maidan was fully permitted. We have requisite permission letters from police departments, sports departments, including an acknowledgement of the same from MCA. The larger problem is this. Mumbai is the home of Indian cinema. It has also become a very unfriendly city to shoot in,” he had told Hindustan Times. 

About ‘Pralay’

Pralay, which is reportedly expected to release next year, is being made on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is an original story written by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor and is not an adaptation of José Saramago’s bestselling novel Blindness.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ranveer Singh's upcoming film?

Ranveer Singh is starring in Pralay.

Was there any controversy surrounding the shooting of Pralay?

Yes, MCA objected to filming at Azad Maidan, alleging it postponed cricket matches. Director Hansal Mehta clarified they had all necessary permissions for the shoot.

What is known about the story and budget of Pralay?

Pralay is an original story by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor, not an adaptation. The film has a reported budget of Rs 300 crore and is expected to release next year.

Who is directing the film Pralay?

Pralay is being directed by Jai Mehta. Ranveer Singh is also making his debut as a producer with this film.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pralay Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2
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