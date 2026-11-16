Ranveer Singh Begins Shooting For ‘Pralay’, FIRST Look Out - See PICS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh begins shooting 'Pralay' as an actor-producer.

Ranveer's first look and leaked scenes surface online.

Hansal Mehta addresses controversy regarding Azad Maidan shoot.

Ranveer Singh, who delivered the year’s biggest film, Dhurandhar 2, is back on set and has begun shooting for his upcoming film Pralay. The actor, who is making his debut as a producer with Jai Mehta’s directorial, was spotted with long hair and a beard reminiscent of his Dhurandhar 2 character, Hamza Ali Mazari.

Ranveer Singh’s First Look From Pralay Out

In pictures shared by Zoom on Instagram, Ranveer can be seen sporting long hair and a beard. In some photographs, the actor appears to be concealing his face with a muffler. He was also seen wearing gloves and completing his look with a brown jacket paired with denim.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

‘Pralay’ Movie Scene Leaked Online

Videos from the film’s shoot have also been circulating online. In one of the leaked clips, Ranveer is seen riding a bike with long hair and what appears to be a cricket bat strapped to his back.

@cozybambii @RanveerOfficial #PRALAY MOVIE 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗞 SCENE DURING 𝗠𝗨𝗠𝗕𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚. 𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗩𝗘𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗛 𝗕𝗜𝗞𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/bpMfunvjPf — 𝗚𝗟𝗢𝗕𝗔𝗟-𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥-𝗦𝗥𝗞 (@Hu0tbh) November 16, 2026

Another video, which was leaked in September, shows the actor carrying a young girl on his back, while Kalyani Priyadarshan walks alongside him.

Hansal Mehta Reacts To ‘Pralay’ Shoot Controversy

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reacted to the controversy surrounding the shoot of his upcoming film. This came after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) raised objections to a six-hour filming schedule, alleging that it had led to the postponement of inter-school cricket matches at Azad Maidan.

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“Our shoot at Azad Maidan was fully permitted. We have requisite permission letters from police departments, sports departments, including an acknowledgement of the same from MCA. The larger problem is this. Mumbai is the home of Indian cinema. It has also become a very unfriendly city to shoot in,” he had told Hindustan Times.

About ‘Pralay’

Pralay, which is reportedly expected to release next year, is being made on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is an original story written by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor and is not an adaptation of José Saramago’s bestselling novel Blindness.